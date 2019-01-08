Members of the Twentieth Century Club of Garrettsville met to continue their 118th year of activities at the home of Nasreen Kitko on Jan. 3. Roll call was answered by naming a favorite children’s nursery rhyme. There was a Twinkle, Twinkle, a Baa-Baa, a Bye, Bye, a Ring Around, a Little Boy Blue, a Jack Spratt who could eat no fat, among others but, luckily, no one "had a great fall" to end the recital of old standards.



Guest Marlene Szabaga was introduced and took part. Members were reminded of the approaching Guest Night on Feb. 21 and their participation for the evening.



The evening’s program was presented by Bonnie Oliver, whose topic was the more-or-less well-known Mother Goose, who had a multiplicity of origins ... or none at all, seeing as what are commonly known as Mother Goose Stories or Rhymes come from all over, in many variations, which tend to overlap.



One name, that of Bertrada II of Leon — Charlemagne’s mother, known as Queen Goosefoot, gets credit among the French but Shakespeare borrowed some items and Charles Perrault is credited with bringing Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and other tales to English readers. Tommy Thumb’s Songbook, The Little Pocket Book, and the first (1786) American telling of the stories, Little Goody Two Shoes, all played a part in making the stories a commonplace of children’s literature.



1958 saw the arrival of The Space Child’s Mother Goose and since then the stories and jingles and rhymes have been adapted in all sorts of ways, from "Baa Baa Rainbow Sheep" (to be non-discriminatory) to use in a Southwest Airlines commercial.



The program ended with a Nursery Rhyme game, at which members excelled (much time spent reading to small children will cause this). Luckily, the hostess and co-hostess, Leah Schultz, did not have to declare that "the cupboard was bare" as did Old Mother Hubbard, so the group was treated to light refreshments before making their way home.



The next regular meeting will be held in the Professional Development Room at James A. Garfield Elementary School on Jan. 17.