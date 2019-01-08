Weather



Tuesday: Rain showers throughout the day. Starting of warmer and then colder over night. High of 54, low of 28.



Wednesday: Overcast. Flurries possible. High of 32, low of 22.



Freeport boil order



Residents in Piedmont and Moorefield are ask to boil their water before using it do to a water line leak. Anyone with information about the location of the leak should report it by contacting Jody Hyde.



Cambridge Singers



Do you like to sing? The Cambridge Singers want you! Attend open rehearsals on Tuesdays, Jan. 8, Jan. 15, or Jan. 22. The Singers meet at First Presbyterian Church, 725 Steubenville Ave., Cambridge at 7 p.m. Park and use the back door. For more information about joining the Singers call Director Kathy Antill, 740-509-2214. Come and sing with the Singers and prepare for the spring show, "Be Our Guest" on May 3-4-5 at the Scottish Rite Auditorium.



Save Fletcher Chapel



There will be an open forum for the "Save Fletcher Chapel" organization. The forum will take place on Jan. 10, at 6 pm, at 125 North 7th St. in Cambridge. This is an open meeting for concerned citizens – Be Informed, Be Resourceful, Be The Future.



Meeting notice



The Noble County Coordinated Council will have their monthly meeting on Jan. 15, at 9 a.m., in the Noble County Health Dept. conference room.



STEAM Activities



The Crossroads Branch library will host STEAM activities on January 16, at 4 p.m., for K-5th grade and January 23, at 10 a.m., for ages 2 1/2 to pre-school. There will be building activities and experiments. Call 740-432-7536 for information.



Tax prep assistance



United Way of Guernsey, Monroe and Noble Counties will again provide free tax preparation services for those meeting income guidelines beginning Saturday, Jan. 26. Please call the United Way office at 740-439-2667 for more information and to schedule an appointment.



Thought of the day



I have no greater joy than to hear that my children are walking in the truth.



3 John 1:4