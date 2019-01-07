The following people were recently indicted by a Portage County grand jury. Indictments are only charges and not evidence of guilt:



• Djordje Kovacevic, 29, of 55 W. Lowell Ave., Akron; aggravated burglary, a fifth-degree felony, and disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony, following an incident in Ravenna on Nov. 22.



• Tyler Speegle, 22, of 156 Aqueduct St., Akron; illegal conveyance of items into a detention facility, a third-degree felony, and possession of drugs, specifically alprazolam (Xanax), a first-degree misdemeanor, after an incident at the Portage County jail on Dec. 14.



• Nicholaus A. Papa, 27, of 4068 Horton Rd., Garfield Heights; menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony, and extortion, a third-degree felony, after an incident in Aurora on Dec. 17.



• Gary A. Haworth, 52, of 1915 Route 59, Lot 84, Franklin Township; assault of a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 8, he allegedly assaulted a Ravenna police officer who was on duty.



• Rongene J. Johnson, 42, of 6308 Whittier Ave., Cleveland, was charged with theft, a fifth-degree felony, and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor. On Dec. 20, he allegedly stole clothing from a business at Aurora Farms, 549 S. Chillicothe Rd., Aurora.



• Rena L. Wegner, 49, of Ravenna Township, was charged with domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, after an event Dec. 18.



• Vsevolod A. Prizhitomsky, 30, of 11211 Winding Brook Lane, Chesterland, was charged with designing or operating a vehicle with a hidden compartment, a fourth-degree felony, aggravated possession of drugs, specifically methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, and possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor, after an event in Kent on Dec. 20.