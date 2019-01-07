After being vacant for two years, the former home of the Riverside Wine and Imports has a new operator and, soon, will receive a makeover.



Cameron Thomas, son of Ray’s Place owner Charlie Thomas, began looking at the property with his father last summer. The building, located at 911 N. Mantua Street, had been unused since a fire in 2016. An agreement was struck between the Thomases and Robert Morson, who owned the business, in November.



"Coming back talking with Bobby, I felt that this would be a great venture to get into with my father where we could get into craft beer and wine," Cameron said.



Growing up in proximity to Ray’s as well as working at the Arbor Brewing Company in Ann Arbor, Michigan gave Cameron an understanding of the craft beer industry. His interest in wine flourished while studying for his master’s degree at the School of Hospitality Business at Michigan State University.



Now armed with a degree in hospitality, business and food service management, Cameron is ready to take on the role of operator. However, a lot of aspects about the business are still in the works.



"We understand the restaurant food service aspect very well," Cameron said. "We're still interested in doing retail. We're still developing our concepts so we don't know exactly what it's going to look like when it's all said and done."



Artifacts from the old establishment like glasses, patio equipment, beer tap handles are being prepared for auction. After those are cleared away, the Thomases will consult professionals who can help make their vision a reality. Until then, however, the only certainty is the building will serve wine, beer and food more upscale than Ray’s.



The building, according to Charlie, is in good structural shape. Most of the construction will be cosmetic. The feel and environment, Cameron said, is really what will be renovated.



"He has great ideas," Charlie said. "We'll kind of put this thing together then. We just want to see it vacant first and then put it back together. We'll have some fun."



No concrete plans for the opening are in place, but Charlie estimates the new establishment will be open to the public sometime this summer.



"We're really excited to go through the process," Cameron said. "It's going to be fantastic on the other side."



