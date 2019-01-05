The William H. Ankney Knights of Columbus is sponsoring its annual basketball free-throw contest. It will be held at Loudonville High School gym on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 at 7 p.m.



The free-throw event is for boys and girls ages 9-14 (as of Jan. 1, 2019). Prizes and certificates will be awarded for both boys and girls in each age group.



Applications can be picked up at your school office or at the public library. Please bring your completed application (signed by your parent or guardian) to the event. Questions can be directed to Chuck Henley Jr. at 419-606-5270.