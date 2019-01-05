Members of the Friendly Squares will host their monthly square dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m.Jan. 12 at the Niles SCOPE Center, 14 E. State St., Niles.



Neil Harner will be the caller and Frankie Hammond will be cuing line dances. This will be a High/Low dance with alternating tips for new dancers currently taking lessons and tips for more experienced dancers.



Dress is casual and light refreshments will be served. There is a $6 donation per person at the door. For additional information, call Gene Hammond at 330-506-3370.