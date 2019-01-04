East Woods Elementary fifth graders Morgan McStay and Katie Will have been chosen for recognition by the "Kids Making a Difference" program, sponsored by The Royster Group and hosted by the Hudson Parent Teacher Organization.



Honorable Mention was awarded to fifth graders Louis Castellarin, Ally Denges and John Paul Fliss. Students were chosen for their significant accomplishments or achievements in and out of school, for helping others and contributing to their school and community in a positive manner.



Morgan McStay is in Mrs. Ulrich’s class. Mrs. Ulrich and her co-teachers, Mrs. Koneval and Mr. Brockway, nominated Morgan because of her ability to "reach out to help her fellow classmates, especially those who are struggling or not as accepted by others."



Morgan, along with her family, is actively involved in many outreach programs. One organization close to their hearts provides an education for children living in Haiti. Morgan enjoys learning about the Haitian culture and sending special packages through an organization called Samaritan’s Purse.



When not volunteering her time, Morgan enjoys playing basketball and lacrosse and participates in Bible Study at her church. When Morgan grows up, she would like to study nursing or computer engineering at Miami University. Morgan believes kids can make a real difference by "paying attention to their teachers and taking advantage of opportunities to get involved."



Katie Will is a fifth grader in Mrs. Ulrich’s class. Katie was nominated by Mrs Ulrich, Mrs. Koneval and Mr. Brockway because or her caring personality and ability to make everyone feel a part of the group. Katie takes "pride in helping others and knows that it is better to give than to receive."



Katie gives back to the community by helping her family prepare meals for people in need and serving them at Caritas Café in Ravenna. In her free time, Katie enjoys running, swimming, playing tennis, playing the piano and spending time with her friends. She is a member of the CYO Cross Country and Track teams. In the future, Katie would like to be a teacher or a doctor because they would allow her to teach and help others.



Katie believes that kids can make a real difference by "volunteering at your local church and donating food to the hungry. Donating something small can really make someone smile."



The Hudson PTO congratulates these outstanding kids who are making a real difference in their school and community. The PTO thanks The Royster Group for their sponsorship of this program and for their generous donation each month. The proceeds of their donation will assist the children of the Hudson City Schools.