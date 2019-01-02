Eight Newcomerstown Middle School sixth graders, along with Newcomerstown Schools Gifted Goordinator Marilyn Kramer, attended MVESC's Connections Program on Nov. 29. Grace Roberts, Ethan Foster, Jason Miller, Jade McKim, Ethan Swigert, Audrie Conner, Norah Argentine, and Gunner Mitchell joined with students from nine other schools for a day of educational challenges, activities and discussions to promote the intellectual and socio-emotional development of gifted students. Activities included the Great Rube Goldberg Energy Challenge, No Stress Chess, Resiliency Tournament and the Growth Mindset Escape Room.