Marjorie Lee Moore, 58, of Barnesville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. Marge was born in Barnesville Hospital on Aug. 23, 1960, to the late James and Deloris (Cornell) Moore of Barnesville.



Marge was a waitress for many years and enjoyed serving others, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.



Marge is survived by her long-time boyfriend, William Kraverath; one daughter, Jessica (James) Moore of Barnesville; 3 grandchildren, Morgan Burghy, Jacob Burghy, and James B. Moore all of Barnesville. Marge is also survived by 6 siblings, Kristy Thompson, Melanie Cargnel, Jamie Moore all of Barnesville, John Moore of New Concord, Teresa wheeler of Zanesville and Cyndi Moore of Salesville along with many nieces and nephews.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, 319 N, Chestnut St., Barnesville.