Tomorrow is the beginning of a new year. (1-1-2018) During this year many will know other beginnings; a new job, new home, family, or maybe a new church. The New Year holds many choices and opportunities.



As I think about last year and choices I made, I wonder, if I had it to do over would I make the same choices, or would I do things differently? Will this New Year be better because of what I learned last year? What about God? Will my love be stronger, my service more consistent, my heart more dedicated to living for Him? I know I want to live my life according to His will for me, doing things His way, in His time. I would ask Him to forgive my mistakes, and then give me opportunity to try again. I would like His directions to be clear, plain, and easy for me to hear and understand. I pray my heart will be listening, willing to search for answers when they are needed. I would hope that I can find new ways to serve Him, doing it all in a way that will bring honor and glory to Him.



Just as I want to live for God, I know He will always be there for me. His word tells me He will never leave me, and I see it in the promises He has kept, and the prayers He has answered. Pastor mentioned recently of how God has blessed this church even in the past year. Many souls have been saved. God has added to our numbers, with people being baptized, making commitments to serve Him. We had opportunity to add much needed space for class rooms. Our ministries have all grown. New names were added to the list of missionaries we help to support. God heard and answered the prayers of His people for healing, strength, and faith. Burdens were lifted because God’s children prayed.



As I praise and thank Him for the blessings of the past, I look forward with excitement and anticipation to the blessings that will surely come in 2018, with each one bringing honor and glory to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.