Quit smoking. Be kinder. Stay healthy and strong. Area seniors going for success in 2019.

MASSILLON Promises, promises, promises.

On a day when hangovers are often nursed, and sauerkraut and pork are eaten for good fortune, New Year’s Day resolutions are a dime a dozen as many people promise to eat healthier, lose weight, quit smoking, get more exercise and to save more money.

Unfortunately, statistics have shown that only 9 percent of people will actually keep those promises in 2019 and succeed at living better lifestyles.

What’s worse is that by Valentine’s Day — a mere 44 days away — about 80 percent of people who set resolutions will have fallen off the bandwagon and given up, according to a New York Times article. So much for perseverance and commitment.

On a recent wintery afternoon, The Independent decided to learn what promises area folks were proposing when we stopped by the Massillon Recreation Center and Buehler’s Fresh Foods.

A couple of pragmatic men, who declined to hang around long enough to chat, apparently had already learned their lessons from past experiences, noting that making and sticking to resolutions was futile. “I never keep my resolutions, so why bother making them?” one man asked.

Here’s what others told us.

Penny Guleff, 67, Massillon: Guleff resolves to be even kinder to people and wishes others would do the same. “We need to focus more on that,” she said. “My mom told me if I don’t have anything good to say, to zip my lip.” The former longtime steel plant worker, also vows to get out of the house more often this year.

Mary Robertson, 63, Massillon: She and Penny met while working out at the Rec Center and show up together under the buddy system. For 30 years, Robertson stood on her feet as a cashier and is cognizant about maintaining her mobility. “I want to continue to stay healthy and keep working out,” she resolved. She participates in the Silver Sneakers program, does chair yoga and water aerobics.

Vernon Edwards, 66, Massillon: The Nov. 8 death of his 74-year-old brother, Carlton Elder, to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease might give him the impetus to finally stop smoking. Edwards said 45 years of smoking hasn’t caused him any serious health problems, however now might be the time to avoid any in the future.

Linda Bryant, 70, Massillon: Her list of resolutions include being more patient and kind.

Gina Wade, 55, Massillon: Life’s struggles have made her promise to try and be stronger. “I get down on myself a lot,” she said. “I’ve got to stop that.

Hank Troyer, 74, Dalton: “We need world peace. We’ve got to stop warring and learn to get along with each other.”

Experts suggest setting realistic goals for 2019. People shouldn’t expect perfection, they should just do their best.

U.S. News suggests four easy tips to achieving resolutions.

1. Just start. As soon as you think of what you want your New Year’s resolution to be, start. Don’t wait until next Monday or the following week to begin.

2. Don’t overcommit. Don’t choose an over-the-top, incredibly ambitious goal. Choose something that requires a bit more effort than you’re already putting in now so it’s actually sustainable.

3. Do periodic check-ins. Don’t wait until the end of the year to evaluate yourself. Try a weekly or monthly personal reflection. What’s your status? Which areas can use some improvement? What can you change in the coming week or month to ensure success?

4. Adjustments are totally acceptable. Don’t give up on a resolution to train four times a week. If you’re successful doing 2-3 times per week, adjust your goal to reflect that. Everything extra is a bonus.

Reach The Independent newsroom at 330-775-1125 or IndeNews@IndeOnline.com.

On Twitter: @indedotcom