The Kent Board of Education presented its Friend of Kent Schools award to the Friends of Greg Starc (FROGS) group, which supports special education students in the Kent schools with scholarships and other items such as laptop and notebook computers. Organized by Joe Starc in 2011, the group sponsors a September golf outing to raise funds in memory of Greg Starc, a special education teacher in Kent who died suddenly. From left, are Kent Superintendent George Joseph, Joe Starc and Bryan Harvey, special education teacher at Roosevelt High School.