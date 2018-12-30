Looking for a way to motivate your employees or students, build leadership and teamwork, and give back to the community?



Kent’s Matt Campana, founder and CEO of Corporate Motivation, Inc. (www.hands-of-gratitude.com) may have the answer you are seeking.



Campana works with groups in retreats, meetings, or in two-hour sessions, to develop leadership and teamwork by focusing on activities that benefit the community. His recent, most often requested exercise is called "Hands of Gratitude." In it, groups divide into small teams and assemble 3D-printed prosthetic hands for people who cannot afford them.



The parts of the hands that are team-assembled are constructed by a 3D printer using designs Campana provides. Once assembled, the hands go to recipients free of charge through efforts that Campana oversees to ensure integrity. He works with medical clinics and sourcing partners in Central America, India, Malaysia, Ghana and Kyrgyzstan to personally fit and see how the recipient uses the prosthetics hands. He often creates videos of the recipients so the people who assembled the devices during the "give back" exercises can see the fruits of their labors. Participants in "Hands of Gratitude" write a heartfelt message to the eventual recipient on a notecard. They also design the "carrying case" in which the device will be presented. Additionally, the very people who build the prosthetic hands record a video message to "introduce" themselves to the recipients. Typically, they share an inspirational message or share what they may be thinking in the moment.



The prostheses have many parts, but once assembled perform only two functions: opening and closing. That may seem simplistic, but to a user with no hands, being able to grip an object with a prosthetic hand seems a miracle.



"More complex tasks will come someday," Campana says. He has videos of recipients performing functions they were previously unable to do. One of the videos is of a recipient who has opened his own shoe store in Honduras. In the video, the store owner reaches for a pair of shoes on a point of purchase exhibit, proudly demonstrating a task he had previously been unable to perform.



The hands come in three sizes, small for children, medium, and large. They are muscularly operated by the user who once fitted can quickly learn to open and close the devices that look like real hands.



Corporate employees and even students sometimes, in group retreats, assemble the hands out of kits that Campana furnishes. Assembly sessions, he said, usually take two hours and form an important part of a motivation conference.



Campana started his company in 2007, inspired to do so after running adventure-based, motivation exercises for several years for companies at resorts in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The companies, he said, would spend a lot of money in leadership training and team building exercises. Experienced and skilled at traditional leadership training and team building exercises, Campana wanted to take the process to a higher level.



"I thought, ‘Why not teach leadership and team-building, and do something that benefits others?’" Campana said. He researched ideas in the medical field and came up with prosthetic hand assembly as one such technique because it could be accomplished by small groups working in teams.



Advertising his services as "Hands of Gratitude" on the web, his ideas caught on with companies in America and elsewhere. He has run a session for a company in Orlando, Florida where 1,800 employees at a corporate retreat in two hours constructed 353 prosthetic hands. Group size typically ranges from 8 to 350 participants.



He averages one or two "Hands of Gratitude" programs per month. Among those using Campana’s services: the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Federal Express, GE Healthcare, Abbot Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Gulfstream, and Verizon. He will soon travel to the United Kingdom to work in a company retreat.



The Hudson School District recently employed Campana’s "Hands of Gratitude" for a student service learning program to teach lessons of empathy, inclusion, leadership and the overall messages that all kids matter and can make a difference. He has worked with other school districts in Ohio and other states.



The program is life-changing for the recipient who lost a hand or hands in an accident or due to an inherited deformity never had any. In its own way, the assembler has a life-changing experience too, Campana said.