In a few days, we will say goodbye to 2018 and hello to 2019, a New Year. Having reminisced at holiday gatherings, many will recall that 2018 was a year that included incidents of various proportions; natural disasters-storms/fires, sickness, political unrest, wars, etc. Yet, we need also to uplift the reality that 2018 held moments of happiness, peace, love, and joy. 2018 is over.



What was done is done and what is to come will come. As children of God, brothers, and sister of Jesus, we have the promises of God’s word to live by and sustain us no matter what the world brings. I hope that you find solace in the words of Jeremiah 29:11 that proclaims that God knows the plans he has for each of us. Through this find hope with the Lord’s promises that His plans for each is good and not for disaster. Words, I pray, that will stir a light of hope and wonder, not gloom and despair or darkness.



In contrast to the darkness of this world with each passing year, there is the light of hope. Especially as we place our feet on the foundation of Christ, God incarnate. You can do this, even the Apostle Paul like us, had daily struggles. It is recorded in many of his writings to the churches. To the church of Philippi he wrote: "…dear brothers and sisters, I am still not all I should be, but I am focusing all my energies on this one thing: Forgetting the past and looking forward to what lies ahead… through Christ Jesus,[whom] is calling us up to heaven. (Philippians 3:13-14, NLT). I believe we all need to take this to heart, as we say goodbye to 2018 and Hello to 2019.



May you embrace 2019, finding strength each day striving to grow in Christ. A Savior who extends His mercy and grace in everlasting love whereby we can discover the true peace and joy that gives us the power to face tomorrow.