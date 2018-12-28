TALLMADGE – As residents sit down to eat their holiday meal, one man in town will enjoy his first Christmas feast since 2011. He hopes his story spreads understanding and tolerance for those with disabilities in the community.

Jason Plants, 31, has had more than 100 surgeries during his lifetime to correct health issues, including a congenital cleft lip and cleft palate.

Dr. William Magee, the CEO and co-founder of Operation Smile, was his doctor and corrected his facial defects when Plants lived in Chesapeake, Virginia.

For the past two years Plants has lived in a group home in Tallmadge with people who have disabilities and has written two books, “A Reason to Smile” and “The Million Dollar Smile.”

“The reason why I wrote my books is that I was sharing what it’s like for people with disabilities and to bring hope to anyone who has a child or loved one with disabilities,” he said.

Plants also developed bronchiectasis, which impairs swallowing and was a result of chronic to direct aspiration in which food went down into his lungs instead of his stomach. He requires chest percussion treatments along with breathing treatments twice a day.

“When I was growing up, I had what they call a MIC-KEY button which is a kids feeding tube,” Plants said. “From the time I was little up to 2011, I was eating but only for pleasure.”

That changed when in April of 2011 he had an infection around his MIC-KEY button and then contracted pneumonia after the surgery because of an error in his breathing medications and chest percussion treatments. Afterwards, he could no longer eat by mouth and was strictly tube fed.

He has speech therapy but didn't find out until this past September that he was able to eat again when he passed the “cookie swallow test.”

“It's kind of like a blind person being able to see. I still have to strain or mash my food, but it's wonderful to be able to use my taste buds,” Plants said. “For right now I can eat anything if it’s pureed, and I am still working with my speech therapist to where I can eat food without it being pureed.”

His favorite food to eat so far is pumpkin cheesecake, but he has eaten mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, dressing and other foods, including an old favorite, mac and cheese.

“My goal is being able to eat a full meal by mouth and eventually get rid of the g-tube,” he said.

In addition, Plants has 7th nerve palsy and cannot smile on the right side of his face even after two surgeries. A couple years ago people bullied him on social media about his appearance, but Plants has moved on.

“Having 7th nerve palsy never really affects me because I have a great outlook on life,” he said.

Plants is attending Stark State College and majoring in Intervention Specialist in Early Childhood Education and also earning a certificate in American Sign Language. He participates in the Special Olympics and volunteers with friends.

“I don't really let my disabilities affect me because I have been making great strides within the community,” he said.

Like others, he is looking forward to spending holidays with his family and new girlfriend, Krissy Beane. His goal is to live in his own apartment and start a family of his own some day.

He tells others who are dealing with disabilities to never give up on their dreams.

“Everyone has a potential in making a great impact on the community. Whether you have a disability or not, you can do anything that you want to and don't ever let anyone stop you from reaching your dreams and goal,” Plants said.

Reporter Laura Freeman can be reached at 330-541-9434 or lfreeman@recordpub.com.