Freedom Township trustees are seeking applicants to take an active role in the community by serving on the township Zoning Board of Appeals and Zoning Commission. There are positions available for two members for five-year terms and four members for one-year renewable terms.



Interested residents wishing to serve one- or five-year terms as zoning board members please send a letter or email of interest to the following address or email by Jan. 11 to Freedom



Township Trustees, 5934 Streeter Road, Mantua, OH 44255 or email KSMFreedomTwp@aol.com.