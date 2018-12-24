One of our favorite Christmas traditions got its start on Easter. I’m talking about the tradition of garishly decorating our boats and campsites on December canoe trips.



It all started in the early ’90s. I was awakened on Easter eve by the sound of rustling outside my tent. I quietly unzipped the door to see Curt Redding tiptoeing around the campsite, placing Easter baskets in front of tents.



I still chuckle at the thought of Curt — a big burly guy — tiptoeing around in the moonlight, clutching little Easter baskets.



So began a tradition of holiday shenanigans, which escalated with each passing year. The decorations became more and more outlandish.



We’d buy our holiday treasures at thrift stores and mainstream retail outlets. Odd Lots proved to be a treasure trove of Easter and Christmas decorations. These were things American retailers couldn’t sell because they had been designed by folks in far-flung countries who hadn’t quite grasped the concept of Western holidays.



Apparently, in at least one language, "Easter Bunny" translates to "Easter Pig."



We could always count on Odd Lots for battery-operated Christmas lights. We’d adorn the decks and gunwales of our canoes with tiny colored lights. At night, we’d drape the strings of lights over tree limbs and tents.



The light sets were far from weatherproof. Keeping them operable in wet and cold conditions proved challenging. It helped to melt wax into the seams of the battery box and at the base of each bulb socket. In some cases, our modifications worked so well that we were able to get several seasons out of a light set.



By the turn of the century, our quest for increasingly outlandish holiday decor reached a crescendo. On Easter, it culminated with Joe Hughes waking up to find a 6-foot-tall, bright pink, inflatable Easter bunny standing outside his tent.



The golden age of Christmas decorations peaked on New Year’s Eve 1999. Challenged with the prospect of being on the Mohican River at midnight, we set out to do it in style.



Picture an armada of canoes emerging from the darkness, garishly adorned with colored lights and Christmas decorations mounted on the front decks. On my canoe was a singing Christmas tree. It was about two feet tall. As it sang "Jingle Bells," the eyes and lips moved.



The mechanism was activated by motion. So, when someone pulled alongside and swiped a paddle in front of the tree, it started to sing. The singing tree was amusing at first, but it got old after awhile. I knew it was only a question of time before one of my canoeing buddies took a paddle and swiped it into the river.



Curt’s holiday décor took the cake that year. He assembled a miniature Christmas village on the deck of his canoe, complete with white picket fences and street lamps.



Had any New Year’s revelers seen us floating down the river, they would have sworn off drinking forever.



Irv Oslin, a retired Times-Gazette reporter, is a canoe and outdoors enthusiast.