Between winter break and the holidays this month there will be a lot of family togetherness. During that time together I wish for peace for children.



Peace, according to Webster’s Dictionary, is "a state of tranquility or quiet; freedom from civil disturbance; harmony in personal relationships; a pact or agreement to end hostilities between those who have been at war or in a state of enmity."



Different people, and their own life experiences, define peace in different ways. Not all follow Webster’s definition. For those reared in a home with domestic violence, peace may mean the violent individual is not there. Some children are thankful when their violent parent is in jail or prison because only then will there will be peace in their lives. Having a jailed parent is a hard way to achieve "harmony in personal relationships."



For those from homes where fighting is done in words, peace may mean no one is yelling or saying hurtful things. Injury done by words is far more harmful than a bruise or a broken bone. Bruise and bone injuries eventually heal; the words of contempt, ridicule or rejection are in the mind forever. A "state of enmity" in a home can have long-lasting consequences.



As I approach 50 years of working with children and their families I have seen certain patterns again and again. I am not a psychologist, social worker or researcher in family dynamics; but I know children need peace.



Children need peace between their parents. I have never had a child say to me "I love it when my parents fight" or "I really like being embarrassed in front of the whole neighborhood when the police have to come when my parents hit each other." Be respectful to one another; give your child that peace.



Children need peace through caring. Children need to know that the adults in their lives care about them. Do you talk with your children or at your children? There is a difference. Never, even in anger, tell your child they are unwanted or not good enough. Let your child know that you care about them; give your child that peace.



Children need peace that comes from knowing they are important. Children need parents — married, divorced, never married, single — to focus on them. To put aside differences between the adults and take time to focus on the child. Make your child a focal point in your life. Do it for love, do it out of duty; but do it. Let your child know they are important to you; give your child that peace.



Children need peace at home. There is enough strife in the world. Your children don’t need strife at home. All parents have flaws; couples argue over differences of opinion, do so when the children are not around. And always be respectful of one another. Do not create strife in the home; give your child that peace.



Give your child the peace that comes from a faith base. Kahlil Gibran wrote that "the diverse paths of religion are but the fingers of the loving hand of God." Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu — whatever your path of faith — share it with your child. Faith is important; give your child that peace.



Finally, give your child the peace that comes from the tranquility and quiet of a home free from internal disturbance through harmony in personal relationships. Give your child a home filled with peace.



Mrs. Theil is a child advocate in Wayne and Holmes Counties. She can be contacted at BeverlyVT@aol.com.