While I am making my Christmas cookies, I feel like my dear ghosts are here with me in the kitchen. My mom and her mother stir close by, my dad perhaps in the next room, and sometimes my brothers passing through, joking about the "half-life" of a batch of cookies. That’s the number of seconds it would take them to eat half, left to their own devices.



I learned to cook from my mom, and she learned from her mother. My grandmother made wonderful fruit pies from berries and fruit that my uncle picked. He was a hunter and fisherman, too, and she dealt with what he brought home. I myself brought her a small tuna, one time, that a friend of my uncle gave me as I stood watching him load tuna fish into the trunk of his car. He just handed it to me. I was nine or ten. My grandmother canned the meat, but I didn’t help, or even watch; I was off again somewhere. I was a careless little swine. What I helped her with most of the time was washing the dishes. I dried, because her tap water was so hot I couldn’t put my hands in it. She taught me the sanitizing power of heat.



My mother taught me, by having me help, how to can and process things, fry and boil things, stick things to test for doneness, and bake. She taught me how to make dumplings. I remember a batch I made on stewed fruit that lifted the lid right off the kettle. We made unnumbered Christmas cookies over time too, the cutouts that kids like to frost and decorate. I liked to clean up after that because I could lick each spoon and bowl before I washed it. I was a greedy little swine too.



I have passed some cooking skills on to my daughter, though she consults her dad with questions. I tried to teach her how to lay a plan, use the right tool correctly, not leave things alone over heat, and how to produce love in a kitchen.