God bless us every one.



As families come home for the holidays, share with them the pleasures of Dickens Victorian Village. For many, having a day in town with a stroll down Wheeling Avenue has become a tradition. The Victorian scenes never grow old as they change just a little each year.



Enjoy dinner at one of the many fine local restaurants and visit some of our unique shops before heading to that 1881 historical courthouse, where you can sit on benches to watch the fantastic Courthouse Holiday Light Show.



Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides



Even on a cold winter's night, a carriage ride with the clip-clop of horses' hooves takes you back to the time of Charles Dickens in London. Wear a warm coat and wrap yourself in a blanket as you roll through the streets of downtown Cambridge where you can see the Victorian scenes at a slow pace as well as the Holiday Light Show.



The horse-drawn carriage rides have become part of the Dickens Victorian Village tradition. Visitors and locals alike enjoy this old-fashioned experience. Casey Raber of CB Farms provides the rides this year and is situated on W. Eighth Street beside the Courthouse. Tickets can be purchased on site for $10 per adult and $8 for children under 12.



Victorian Scenes



Under nearly every lamppost on Wheeling Avenue and in some store windows, you will find a scene depicting life as Charles Dickens would have experienced it as well as scenes from A Christmas Carol. The scenes run from Sixth Street to 11th Street so take a walk or a slow drive and pick out your favorite one. When walking, be sure to read the brass plaques, which describe the scene in more detail.



Courthouse Holiday Light Show



In case you haven't been keeping track of its growth, the courthouse is covered with over 65,000 that are synchronized to holiday music. Add to that three 20-foot Christmas trees and 60 animated displays and you have quite the show. Each hour has a wide variety of music from children's to traditional favorites.



This special light show is produced by AVC Communications with Joel Losego behind the scene to produce what many say is "the best light show we've ever seen." Wrap up in a blanket and sit on the benches on the courthouse lawn or find a close parking place and turn on the radio to FM 102.7 so you can enjoy the complete hour-long show.



Let us enjoy this Christmas season in a manner which Charles Dickens spoke of in The Pickwick Papers. "Happy, happy Christmas, that can win us back to the delusions of our childish days' that can recall to the old man the pleasures of his youth; that can transport the sailor and the traveller, thousands of miles away, back to his own fireside and his quiet home!"