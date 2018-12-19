COLUMBUS – As Ohioans celebrate the holidays and create memories with loved ones, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources has great ideas for people wanting to give the gift of the great outdoors to friends and family. Consider a gift that will encourage loved ones to step away from their screens and instead spend time outdoors enjoying nature in Ohio!



• Hunting and Fishing Licenses — The newest unique gift available from ODNR are the multiyear and lifetime hunting and fishing licenses that went on sale in October. Want to ensure that your friends, children and grandchildren have lifetime access to hunting and fishing in Ohio? Consider purchasing a lifetime license. Purchasing a multiyear or lifetime license is a unique gift that will be appreciated for years to come.



For the first time this year, Ohio resident hunters and anglers can purchase multiyear and lifetime licenses. License buyers can choose from 3-year, 5-year, 10-year and lifetime hunting or fishing licenses. All money generated from the sale of multiyear and lifetime licenses is deposited into the Wildlife Fund, where it will be used to protect and enhance Ohio’s wildlife populations.



When a lifetime license or multiyear license is purchased as a gift, all necessary age and residency documentation must either be presented at a wildlife office or to a notary for validation associated with the completed application at the time of purchase.



All single-year and multiyear licenses can be purchased online at Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System and at hundreds of participating agents throughout the state if an Ohio driver license or state identification is associated with the customer’s account. Those interested in purchasing a lifetime license may apply online or at any of the ODNR Division of Wildlife’s five district offices or headquarters in Columbus. Locations of ODNR Division of Wildlife offices can be found at wildohio.gov.



• Ohio State Parks Gift Cards and Gift Certificates — An Ohio State Parks gift card or gift certificate makes a perfect present for anyone who appreciates the great outdoors right here in the Buckeye State. Gift cards or gift certificates can be used at Ohio State Parks for overnight stays, allowing the recipient to enjoy a favorite state park or visit a new one! Gift cards or gift certificates may be redeemed for camping, getaway rentals, cabin rentals or in most of Ohio’s state park lodges. People may also use gift cards or gift certificates at state operated retail stores, for golfing at our six public courses at Ohio State Parks, or for boat rentals at many state park marinas. Available in any denomination and with no expiration date, gift cards and gift certificates may be purchased online at parks.ohiodnr.gov/giftcards. Gift cards may also be purchased at any state park office or by calling 866-644-6727.



For people interested in purchasing gift cards, those should be ordered soon so they can be processed and mailed. For people needing a last-minute gift, consider purchasing a gift certificate online, which allows the purchaser to print off the gift certificate right away to give to the recipient.



• Wild Ohio Magazine — The Wild Ohio Magazine provides readers an entertaining look into Ohio's wildlife and conservation activities. The magazine is delivered six times per year, one of which is a calendar edition. The cost is $5 per year for individuals who purchase at a license vendor or online through the Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System or $10 with a mail-in form. This subscription makes a great gift for people who love the outdoors.



• Wildlife Gift Certificates — Gift certificates can be purchased through Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System. Recipients can use the certificates to purchase licenses, permits, the Wild Ohio magazine and wetland and legacy stamps. Gift certificates can be purchased for any amount and are valid one year from the date of purchase. Wildlife gift certificates can only be purchased and redeemed online.



• Legacy Stamps — Buying and giving an Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp allows wildlife enthusiasts the opportunity to directly impact the future of Ohio's native wildlife. The stamp proceeds go to the Endangered Species and Wildlife Diversity Fund and support: habitat restoration; land purchases and conservation easements; endangered and threatened native species; educational products for students and wildlife enthusiasts; and wildlife and habitat research projects. The individual purchasing an Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp for $15 will receive a collectible stamp, window cling and commemorative card, and the stamps can be purchased at Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System. Showing your Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp at eight state park lodges can earn a 25 percent discount on lodge rooms for weekday stays, and the stamp holder must be present to receive this coupon.