Three Barnesville School buildings have been designated Purple Star buildings by the Ohio Department of Education.



Barnesville Elementary School, Barnesville Middle School and Barnesville High School were all named Purple Star schools last week for their commitment to serving military-connected students and their families.



"On this National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, we’re honored to recognize these schools for creating inclusive and supportive communities for their military families," said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria about the 57 Ohio schools that received the Purple Star"designation. "Purple Star schools provide our military children and families with the resources they need to be successful. We’re thankful for their service and honored to continue the important work of improving services for Ohio’s military families."



The Purple Star designation for military-friendly schools recognizes schools that show a major commitment to serving students and families connected to our nation’s armed forces. The Purple Star Advisory Board, formed by the Ohio departments of Education, Higher Education, Veterans Services and Adjutant General, helps decide eligibility.



A Purple Star school will receive the designation for two years. After two years, the school must reapply. The Purple Star emblem was selected because purple symbolizes support for military families.



There are 34,000 children in Ohio with one or more parents serving in the military. This includes the children of active duty, reserve and Ohio National Guard members. Some of these children will attend six to nine different schools throughout their K-12 educational experiences. In addition to changing schools often, a student can be affected by parent’s deployment. Schools can help students and families face these issues by connecting them with the resources they need.