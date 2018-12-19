AARP Tax-Aide, the nation’s largest, free volunteer run tax counseling and preparation service for taxpayers with middle and low income, with special attention to those ages 60 and older, will be offering their service again this year, starting in February 2019 at Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center in Cambridge, the Secrest Senior Center in Senecaville and the Tuscarawas Senior Center in Dover.



All AARP Tax-Aide volunteers receive comprehensive training and certification in cooperation with AARP and the IRS. Free E-Filing of all returns will be provided again this year, resulting in improved quality of all returns filed and speeds up the Tax Refund process. All returns are computer prepared using IRS authorized software to assure compliance with and take advantage of all new tax law changes.



Volunteers are needed to help in the preparation of returns. Volunteer training will be provided in early January on both tax law and the use of tax preparation software resulting in certification as an authorized tax preparer. If you are comfortable using a computer and have any experience with preparing of taxes using any tax preparation software, we would encourage you to consider volunteering as a Tax-Aide counselor this upcoming season.



Contact Bob Wilhelm, District Coordinator for the Tax-Aide program in this area at 740-680-7644 or Bob10045Ohio@yahoo.com for additional information on what is involved in volunteering for the program.