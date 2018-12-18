Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1081 has announced the Patriot's Pen winners for 2018. The Patriot's Pen is a yearly essay contest for middle schoolers. This year's theme was "Why I honor the American Flag." Winners were selected by a committee at the post level then passed on for consideration at the district level. Commander Jason Winkleman and Quartermaster Jimmie Gonzalez presented certificates of achievement to winners Annalise Amstutz, Morgan Fitzsimmons and Keely Stasiowski. Post 1081 would like to thank all the children that participated and Edgewood Middle School for their help in facilitating this project.