On Dec. 5, Sandy Springs Brewing Company hosted the Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce Holiday Business After Hours from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Approximately 40 Chamber members and guests attended the event.



Everyone enjoyed appetizers provided by Sandy Springs and Christmas cookies from Kishman’s IGA.



Toward the end of the evening a 50-50 raffle was held with proceeds benefitting the local Salvation Army unit. The raffle was won by Travis Burick Jr. from Patterson Specialty Services.



The next Minerva Chamber of Commerce business after hours will be held Thursday, April 11, and hosted by Minerva Public Library.



For more information contact the Chamber at 330-868-7979 or denise.freeland@minervachmaber.org.