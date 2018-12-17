Nov. 27 — 2:50 p.m. Police took a report of identity fraud on station.



Dec. 2 — 1:29 a.m. Police assisted the Holmes County Sheriff's Office with a crash investigation on Township Road 463, just East of Township Road 457.



Dec. 3 — 6:10 p.m. Police took a property damage accident report at Dollar General.



Dec. 3 — 10:22 a.m. Police investigated a suspicious vehicle complaint at 3052 Ohio 3.



Dec. 4 — 11:52 p.m. Police investigated a suspicious vehicle complaint at Jac Lynn Manor.



Dec. 4 — 8:59 p.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with issuing a deer kill slip to a male subject on Township Road 2704.



Dec. 5 — 10:23 a.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with locating a male juvenile subject who had run away from the Mohican Tri-State Youth Academy.



Dec. 5 — 7:15 a.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with a possible domestic disturbance at 3298 Township Road 629.



Dec. 5 — 11:29 a.m. Police performed a welfare check at 224 N. Spring St.



Dec. 6 — 8:06 p.m. A Shreve man was served with court summonses for possession of drugs (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at West Campbell and North Water Street.



Dec. 6 — 6:29 p.m. Police assisted the Holmes County Sheriff's Office with locating a male subject on a bicycle just north of Loudonville on Ohio 3. Police located the male subject who was found to have an active arrest warrant out of the Wooster Police Department. The male was placed under arrest and transported to the Wayne County Jail.



Dec. 6 — 4:57 p.m. A Marshallville man was issued a citation for speed in the 700 block of Wooster Road.



Dec. 6 — 12:18 p.m. Police assisted Ashland County Children Services with a welfare check in the 400 block of North Union Street.



Dec. 6 — 9:51 p.m. Police investigated a reckless operation complaint in the 600 block of Ohio 39.



Dec. 7 — 10:21 a.m. Police took a report of a hit/skip accident at 233 W. Campbell St.



Dec. 7 — 4:13 p.m. A Glenmont woman was issued a citation for speed on East Main Street near Hoffman Road.



Dec. 8 — 3:49 a.m. Police investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of McDonald's.



Dec. 8 — 5:39 a.m. Police responded to an alarm drop at Lingenfelter Jewelers. The building was checked by police and found to be secure.



Dec. 8 — 3:02 p.m. Police were dispatched to the Loudonville Drive Thru to investigate a theft complaint.



Dec. 8 — 7:25 p.m. A Loudonville man was issued a citation for expired plates in the 3000 block of Ohio 3.



Dec. 8 — 9:08 p.m. A Lakeville man was issued a citation for driving under suspension in the 400 block of West Main Street.



Dec. 8 — 9:18 p.m. Police were dispatched to the Loudonville Drive Thru in reference to a fraud complaint.



Dec. 9 — 5:12 p.m. Police handled a juvenile complaint at 302 S. Mount Vernon Ave.



Dec. 9 — 6:30 p.m. Police were dispatched to Taco Bell in reference to a disturbance.



Dec. 9 — 4:13 p.m. An Ashland man was issued a citation for speed on Wooster Road near Monroe Street.



Dec. 9 - 6:10 a.m. A Glenmont man was issued a citation for a stop sign violation at the intersection of South Mount Vernon Avenue and South Market Street.



Dec. 9 — 12:23 a.m. Police investigated a suspicious vehicle on Ohio 39 just north of the village corporation limits. After making contact with the driver, everything was found to be OK.