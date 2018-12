The First Christian Church of Kent has planned the following services and programs for the Christmas season:



• Sunday, Dec. 23 — one service at 10:45 a.m.



• Monday, Dec. 24 — 7 p.m. Candlelight Service of Songs & Lights; 11 p.m. Candlelight Service of Songs & Lights



• Sunday, Dec. 30 — one service at 10:45 a.m.



The church is located at 335 W. Main St., Kent.