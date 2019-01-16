Have you ever noticed that when you’re stressed, you make mistakes? Some people drink. Some people eat. I look at puppies online. My dog, Finnigan, has been showing his age a bit, and well, to be honest, I worry about life without him. Add to that, my mom’s health over the holidays worsening and my sister’s recovery from cancer surgery.



So to make a long story short, over Christmas, in a moment of weakness, I bought a puppy. She was precious beyond words. I named the little poodle mix Greta Garbo, because she was a redhead with panache. She rarely slept unless I held her in my arms. She hung out inside my hoodie, suspended like a sleeping angel. I fed her kibble from my hand and reveled in her baby sweetness. It’s hard to be sad or even worried with a puppy in your arms. To say I was in love is an understatement.



But then there was Finn, my 9-year-old standard poodle. He stopped eating when Greta appeared. He stopped drinking, too. In fact, the only thing he did for the first three days after Greta’s homecoming was stand staring at a wall, even in the middle of the night when Greta awoke at 3 a.m. I know this for a fact because I ran into him each time I left my warm, cozy bed to take the pup out to potty.



I took Finn for long walks to reassure him. I talked to him and told him his mommy loved him. I took him for drives to get a cheeseburger from Wendy’s. He had the same betrayed look on his face that my son did when he was 26 months old when I brought home his infant sister. The biggest difference is there was no going back with a human baby.



And so, on the fourth day, I took the puppy back. I blubbered like a fool. I lost money. I had a pile of puppy supplies and bedding that smelled just like that tiny 5-pound poodle. To say I was heartbroken is also an understatement. But then I looked at my boy, the one who has been by my side for four years, accompanying me to school and on walks and long drives to see my mom and kids, and I wondered if I’d had temporary insanity.



The only reason I’m telling you this is so that you beware. The winter days are endless. The evenings are long and dark. And life, well, it can be pretty darned tough at times. So the next time you get down, don’t eat or drink or buy a puppy. Call a friend. That’s my plan. I just hope it works.