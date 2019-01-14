WOOSTER — Quota International of Wooster is accepting scholarship applications for the 2019-2020 school year. Scholarships are awarded to graduating Wayne County high school students as well as adults who are seeking training to enter the work force or to improve job skills for advancement.



Quota’s primary focus is to serve the hearing and speech impaired. The organization has a special interest in assisting those pursuing a career in speech and hearing or a related field; however, a career in these areas is not a requirement to be considered. Funds to support the scholarships are raised throughout the year by club members.



Applications for both high school students and adults are available through the guidance office at all Wayne County schools as well as the Wooster Quota Club website: www.woosterquota.org on the service tab. Deadline for accepting applications is April 1.