Friday Afternoon Bridge



Average score was 36 when Friday Afternoon Bridge played Jan. 4. Pairs above average were: 41.50 Ann Baumgartner, Jackie Panyard and Pete Bowen, Judi Mitten; 41, David Schmidt, Jim Black; 40.50, Sue Cook, JoAnn Griffin; 36.50, Kay Wagner, Louise Lanning.



Wednesday Afternoon Bridge



On Jan. 9, average score was 70. Pairs above average were: North-South — 86, Roger Buchholz, Gary Miller; 82.50, Kathy Slosman, Richard Trogdon; 72, David Schmidt, Sandra Schmidt; 70.50, Terry Fearn, Larry Swaney; East-West — 86.33, Judi Mitten, Wayne LeClear; 79.33, Kathy Dianiska, Cheryl Backstrom; 72.25, Don Westfall, Pete Bowen.



TOPS OH 1573



On Jan. 9, TOPS OH 1573 Nashville had another No Gainer Meeting. Janice Tope was best weekly loser. She said to exercise at least 30 minutes five days next week. Becky Kemper was best weekly KOPS.



The chapter is continuing the 30-Day Challenge.



Leo Tope gave a program from the December-January TOPS Magazine from an article, "The Bare Necessities — A Fundamental Approach to Weight Loss." Success begins, first in our minds. To lose weight we must: move more, make half of our meals vegetable and fruit, drink more water and keep a food journal.



Janice Tope will have the next program. TOPS Chapter meets each Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. with weigh-in at 5 at the Nashville United Methodist Church. For more information, call 330-231-7085 or 330-600-2649. All are welcome.



Orrville Exchange Club



Mark Alberts, Orrville High School girls varsity basketball coach the past 11 years and the three tri-captains, Shadra Hamsher, Mariah Goodard and Mikaila Carpenter, shared their success story so far this year on Jan. 10 with Exchange Club. They were welcomed by Dean Sullivan, co-president.



Alberts said the girls currently are 11-0 in the Principals Athletic Conference Division III, holding a two-game lead in the PAC. They have a 22-game schedule. "These girls are great role models," Alberts said speaking of the tri-captains. "They have played together for years and work well as a team. On the floor they do whatever they can to be successful."



Hamsher, who plans to attend Heidelberg College and major in health science and become an occupational therapist, said she has worked with some of the girls on the team since second grade. "We play well together, have bonded and the chemistry is there," she said.



Carpenter, who plans to attend a college and become a psychologist, said they want to continue to have a great season and enjoy Alberts as their coach.



Goodard, who plans to attend Marietta College, wants to be an athletic trainer.



Alberts, who has more than 40 years in coaching basketball, previously was the varsity boys basketball coach at Wooster High School.



In business, Lisa Reusser said there still are 47 tickets for members to sell for the third annual Bingo Fundraiser event to be held Saturday, Jan. 26 at the VFW in Orrville.



Moreland Garden Club



Nineteen Moreland Garden Club members met at the home of Pat Rodgers Jan. 8. Prior to the meeting, local gardener Susan Heady gave a talk on growing, preserving and crafting with lavender. She noted that only certain lavender varieties are suitable for Ohio climates, as lavender is native to warmer and drier climates.



Heady recommended growing lavender on a hill of sand, gravel and a little soil to allow roots to drain during wet weather. To prepare her plants for winter, she prefers to leave the plants uncut, filling around the base with gravel, and then cutting the plant back by one-third when the first growth shows in spring.



Refreshments were served by hostesses Pat Rodgers and Jean Flickinger.



Paula Huffman, Garden Therapy chairwoman, thanked the members for their Christmas gifts to residents of the Wayne County Care Center. She said staff members have noticed the residents talking excitedly about the club’s programs both in anticipation and after the program. She also thanked Jeanne Durkalski for clearing out the patio planters at the Care Center and filling them with greenery for the holiday season.



President Michele Oliver reminded members of the OAGC Wild Day Out registration deadline of March 30. This event will include a tour of the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens, a "tulip" lunch featuring Scott Beuerlein, Botanical Gardens Outreach manager, speaking on favorite plants at the center.



Karen Mann provided the arrangement, "Branching Out," with stems from andromeda, Japanese anemone, pussy willow, blueberry, dogwood and fountain grass. The container was made by her son in a ceramics class while he was a student at Franklin Township Elementary School.



Durkalski provided an educational display on plants that attract local birds. She distributed booklets on Ohio birds from the Ohio Division of Wildlife, and included in each a list of plants attractive to birds. She emphasized not only thinking of plants that give seeds, but also those that host caterpillars and other insects that birds eat.



Michele Oliver handed out information about different bird seed, and recommended relying mainly on striped sunflower seed, which attracts a wide variety of birds but is not easy for sparrows and blackbirds to crack open. She included tips on storing seed, and warned against using peanuts and corn due to the possible contamination of aflatoxins. Most birds don’t like millet, a common filler in seed mixes, and using these mixes can cause uneaten seed to become a breeding ground for bacteria and mold.



The club decided to hold its annual plant sale, usually held on the Saturday before Mother’s Day.



The next meeting will be Feb. 12 at 7 p.m., at the home of Michele Oliver. The club will be celebrating its 65th anniversary. Barb Moore and Tosha Baker will co-host, and Kevin Noon of Noon Sharpening will present a program on maintaining and sharpening garden tools, and will sharpen items taken to the meeting as well. Marnie Paumier passed out a price sheet for the cost of tool, scissor and knife sharpening, and she will present a program on pruning.



Moreland Garden Club welcomes new members and visitors. For information, contact club President Michele Oliver, michele_oliver@rocketmail.com.