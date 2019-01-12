MARSHALLVILLE — Hazel Margaret Gerbig Stoll will turn 94 on Jan. 15. She has been a resident of Marshallville since becoming Carl Victor Stoll’s bride in November 1941.



Hazel and Carl raised two children, Gerald Ray (retired) and Sharon Kay (a college professor) and farmed their entire married life at the Marshallville home farm. They knew that a good marriage needed rest and recreation, so they fished, swam and enjoyed boating most weekends for over 40 years at their Half-A-Day farm on Seneca Lake in Guernsey County.



Carl died in 2009, but Hazel is still part of the family farm business now managed by her grandson, Matthew Carl Stoll, with the help of his three children. Like other women of her generation, Hazel never received a pay stub, but worked every day helping on the family farm. She, as well as Carl, were active members of the Marshallville United Church of Christ, where Pastor Joe Roth weekly checks on her health. Constancy is a part of her life, including the same housekeeper for 21 years and the same church family for 63 years. She says Marshallville, and its residents, have been a blessing and it has been a pleasure for her to reside just outside the small village.