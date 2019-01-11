Happy New Year to all of our new friends and neighbors in and around Ashland. In 2016 my wife, Terry, and I moved here from Pittsburgh when I received the call to be the senior pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church. We’re often asked, "How do we like Ashland?" Our answer is that we are truly enjoying this quiet and quaint town. Thank you for making us feel at home. (Full disclosure, we’re still Steelers’ fans. However, we were rooting for the Browns last week!)



By the time you read this the Christmas hustle and bustle will be past. Now we settle into the beauty of the long and cold nights of January in northern Ohio. I heard that sigh! I’m not being facetious. Taking a walk on a cold night when the snow is falling and the sounds are silenced is beautiful. Or, walking on a clear night when the stars shine brightly and Orion’s belt, crystal clear, is breathtaking. Then, to come home and sit by the fire with a good book and a cup of tea (or a nice glass of cabernet) is wondrous. Warmer climates have their January beauty, but it’s not the kind of beauty we have here.



Why do I write this? Because the older I get the more I’ve grown to appreciate the importance of celebrating what is rather than pining for some other time and place. Every day has its own particular wonders for which to be thankful. One of my favorite writers is Fr. Ronald Rolheiser, he says, "To be a saint is to be motivated by gratitude, nothing more and nothings less." The last thing Jesus told his disciples was to take bread and wine and "give thanks." Thanksgiving for what Christ has done for us (the Eucharist) is at the heart of the Christian faith! We are a grateful people.



Of course, Jesus was a realist. Life is also cruciform, cross-shaped. He told his disciples to "pick up your cross and follow." He knew that our days are marked with ambiguity, pain, difficulty and death. Therefore he told us not to be anxious for tomorrow, "Today’s trouble is enough for today." The King James Version says it much more poignantly and powerfully, "Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof." Every day has its own evil and troubles; and every day also has its own peculiar beauties and blessings. This is life.



So as we enter into 2019, here’s a New Year’s resolution for us to consider: Let us resolve as Christians to receive each day as a gift from God, and intentionally thank God for the goodness therein. This is harder than we sometimes want to admit. Being thankful is a discipline. Consciously and intentionally to look for the goodness of each day and God’s presence in each day is a mark of sainthood.



We also need to admit that the world is awash in suffering. Life is hard. Therefore, let us intentionally pray for the grace faithfully to live each day with the evils and troubles thereof.



In other words, the life of faith is characterized by gratitude and grace. We live in gratitude and wonder for the goodness of each day. Thanking God for all life’s goodness and all God has done for us. At the same time, we pray for grace and strength to live faithfully amidst the sorrows and difficulties of each day.



To all of our new friends and neighbors of Ashland, I wish you a year filled to overflowing with gratitude and grace.



The Rev. Eric Riesen is the



Senior Pastor Trinity Lutheran Church