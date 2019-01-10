WOOSTER — The wizarding world of Harry Potter returns to the Wayne Center for the Arts on Saturday, Jan. 19, as the center transforms into a school of Witchcraft and Wizardry for "A Day at Hogwarts." Inspired by the book series by J.K. Rowling, the event runs from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and is open to ages 7 years old and older, featuring themed art classes with new projects for 2019.



The young wizards will gather in the Great Hall for an opening celebration and sorting ceremony, where they’ll divide into houses that will travel the building together. The staff also will transform into professors of the Wizarding World.



Courses this year include Transfiguration, Charms, Care of Magical Creatures, and Herbology and Potions. The whole historic building will transform into Hogwarts, with surprises around every corner.



Registration is open at www.wayneartscenter.org, under "visit" and early registration is recommended. Participants can register by house — Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff or Slytherin. You can take a sorting quiz at the "Pottermore" website to learn individual House characteristics, and are encouraged to come in costume.



Tickets for this year’s event are $75 for WCA members and $90 for non-members. Watch the center's social media for special ticket discounts. Most courses will provide participants with take-home projects they can keep as a memento.