Ann Brown started the new year with her favorite inspiration, "People Come into Your Life for a Reason, a Season or a Lifetime" at a meeting of the Art of Gardening Club on Jan. 2.



Dues were collected for the year. Pat Edwards, president, asked for three members to assist Rosemary Caster, treasurer, with an audit in January. Volunteering were Jackie Glazier, Ann Brown and Sue Kelley.



It was decided to donate $50 to the Historical Society where members held their Christmas brunch Dec. 5.



Treat and Inspiration signup sheets were handed out. Edwards highlighted monthly club programs in a 2019 review. Program books will be available next month.



Edwards said Kingwood Center attendance for the holiday season was up over 50 percent. Decorations were topnotch segueing from the kitchen to the dining room.



The rooms were visitor favorites. Since the club is decorating the dining room again this year, Kelley presented decorating ideas related to the theme "Holiday Movie and Book Classics" with our club featuring Rudolph.



"With Rudolph, there are a lot of options," according to Kelley.



Members can see Kelley or Peggy Stover for additional Rudolph ideas.



Faith McKinley offered to make coffee at future meetings.



Members traveled to Kingwood Center to take down dining room decorations. The February program is on "Lavender Growing" with Pat Edwards.