The Hayesville Lions Club received money from the Norma June Fund which Betty and Bill Harner were to make a decision as to where it would be distributed. The Hayesville - Vermillion Fire Department received the money and bought a megamover, vacuum mattress, blood pressure meter for all sizes of people, a magnifying stethoscope and a teaching stethoscope. Pictured are Scott Stoner, firefighter, Lion Betty and Lion Bill Harner, and Kevin Stoner, firefighter.