Sullivan Volunteer Fire Department received a $5,000 grant from the Ashland County Community Foundation to be put toward the purchase of spreaders and cutters which are probably the two pieces of equipment that most people think about when they hear "Jaws of Life." The department presented grant writer Cheryl Welch with an appreciation plaque. Pictured are, from left, back row, Tab Bloom, Jason Eller, Jason Herte, Les Handley, Zach Blankenship, Sam Miller and Levi Schrock; front row, Jonas Miller (holding the cutter), Tori McConnell, Jerry Schrock (holding the spreader), Colby Walters, Welch and Erica Bloom.