Worship is one of those controversial topics that most of us have an opinion about. In the story of the woman at the well (John Chapter 4) the unnamed woman wants to know if Jesus can settle a long-standing argument on the subject. She wants to know who’s right, "us or them."



Jesus says to the woman …. "the time has come when you won’t worship the Father on a mountain nor in Jerusalem, but in your heart. From here on, worshiping the Father will not be a matter of the right place but with the right heart. For God is a Spirit and He longs to have sincere worshipers who worship and adore him in the realm of the Spirit and in truth."



Jesus just settled the matter for all eternity. The debating back and forth about worship is over, no more arguing over style or form. Jesus says the most important issue to The Father concerning worship is having a right heart, a heart surrendered. The Father is looking for sincere worshipers, those who adore Him, that do so in the realm of the Spirit and in truth.



Every believer desires to be a sincere worshiper. Each of us has an inner desire to say "yes" to God and to love God. We want to worship the Father for who He is with everything we possess. But the truth is, we can’t do it in our own strength. Loving and worshiping God rightly can only be done with the Holy Spirit.



The Holy Spirit is the supernatural element Jesus is talking about in this passage. We’re only able to see, encounter and understand God by the work of the Spirit. Only can we engage the inner man with the Spirit. And we worship the Father from the truth of who we are in Christ.



If you have a passion to go deeper in worship, grow deeper in your revelation of Jesus. The more you get to know Jesus the more captivated you will become by His beauty.



As a pastor, it’s easier to provide people with the how to’s of worship and neglect the why. But in neglecting the why we pass by the who. Worship then becomes a rote religious activity or a warm up to the sermon, instead of interaction and connection with God. Worship is the main attraction for all eternity.



Psalm 22:3 says that our song becomes a dwelling place for God.



Psalm 22:23 ... no tongue is to be silent or heart cold.



Don’t get me wrong, sermons and teachings are important, but the Father is looking for worshippers. Worshipping Him is our highest calling.



Randy Miller is the senior leader at Bethel Ashland Church.