CRAFTERS WHO CARE - "Crafters Who Care: Hats" is the first in a series of programs for crafters of any age and experience level to create items for worthy causes. Visit the Ashland Public Library on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. to create hats that will be donated to local organizations. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Register if you plan to attend by calling (419) 289-8188 or visiting the library website at ashland.lib.oh.us/. A selection of yarn, crochet hooks and knitting needles will be provided. Items may also be created in advance and brought to the program.



FAMILY FUN NIGHT - The Ashland Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center will host a Family Fun Night, with roller skating, bounce houses, laser tag and more on Friday at 5 p.m. This event is designed to bring families together by providing a safe and fun environment for everyone.



KINGDOM OF LIGHTS - This the last week for Landoll's Mohican Castle Kingdom of Lights. Stroll the property, see the castle decked out with over 100,000 lights, take pictures with the outdoor Christmas tree, listen to holiday music playing throughout the property and have dinner in the restaurant. The event will cost $8 per car on Friday and Saturday nights, free Sunday through Thursday nights. Free hot cocoa is available every Friday and Saturday night. The last night is Sunday.



PAINT AND WINE WORKSHOP - Anyone can paint; all you need are the right tools and the right wine. Paint a beautiful work of art in a relaxed environment during this fun and informative two-hour painting party workshop from 7-9 p.m. at the Tin Can Chandelier. Every first Friday of the month the Tin Can Chandelier will host a painting party for the beginner to advanced painter. Elizabeth Klingler will instruct this workshop. The cost is $35 plus tax.



IMANI WINTER WONDERLAND - Come shop or browse the crafters, small businesses and vendors during the Imani Winter Wonderland Craft and Vendor Show in Mansfield. Vendors include Paparazzi, Avon, Pink Zebra, Mary Kay and more, and will include raffles on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. If you would like a booth, call Natalie at (567) 560-8380.