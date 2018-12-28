Several years ago Susan Zimmerman sent me a clipping published in the Dec. 2, 1903 Wooster Republican newspaper that told the story of the Reed Dishwasher Factory.



The headline read "Reed Dishwasher Factory Getting Along in Good Shape" and the article explained that the old piano works (located at the corner of South Buckeye and East South streets where 300 Tire Service is today) was being repaired and would soon house the new production facility.



"Messrs. Reed and son," stated the article, "recently sold a one-third interest in their patent to W.D. Lodge of Silver Lake who manages the hotel there and who — through the use of the dishwasher — became greatly interested in it and paid a very handsome sum for the patent. It is understood that it was a good many thousand dollars. Mr. Lodge will be in Wooster in a few days to consult with Messrs. Reed and shortly thereafter the work at the factory will be pushed rapidly."



The article went on to say that a few other dishwashers of that type existed back then but that the Reeds felt their machine was the simplest and did "the business best." The father and son had just received notice their machine had been patented in Canada and they expected their application for a German patent would soon be granted. The inventors were planning to hire between 20-50 employees.



Zimmerman did some research on the patent and sent along a drawing of the dish-dunking contraption which resembled something Rube Goldberg might have constructed.



While looking through The Daily Record’s new pictorial history of the late 1800s through the 1930s — the "Wayne County Memories" book — I spotted pictures of a local dish-dunking contraption on Page 43. Only this machine was produced by the Success Dish-washing Machine Co. on Cushman Street. So there were either two companies in Wooster producing the time- and labor-saving device or the Reed Dishwashing Factory mentioned above never materialized.



The dish-dunking machine pictured in the book is a far-cry from the dishwashers produced today. Check it out.



First donation



The very first recorded item that was donated to the former Wooster Museum — today’s Wayne County Historical Society — was an African bean donated by Lydia West of Smithville who had served as a missionary in Sierra Leone, West Africa.



FYI



The first marriage in Wayne County was that of Thomas Butler and Rebecca Morgan on April 12, 1809, both inhabitants of Franklin Township. Robert McClarran, a justice of the peace in Wooster, performed the ceremony. The entire population of the county was present for the wedding.



Thought you should know.



Columnist Ann Gasbarre can be reached at agasbarre@gmail.com or 330-345-6419.



>