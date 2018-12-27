Thursday



Dec. 27



Christmas at the Castle - Visit Landoll's Mohican Castle this holiday season as it brings back its Kingdom of Lights. Stroll the property, see the castle decked out with over 100,000 lights, take pictures with the outdoor Christmas tree, listen to holiday music playing throughout the property and have dinner in the restaurant. The event will cost $8 per car on Friday and Saturday nights, free Sunday through Thursday nights. Free hot cocoa is available every Friday and Saturday night.



Christmas Display at Kingwood Center - Thousands of lights deck the halls of Kingwood Hall, the Tree Walk features trees and wreaths, and there also will be a special greenhouse display, live music and the outdoor Trail of Lights. Many special workshops and events will be held throughout the entire holiday season from 3-9 p.m. through Dec. 30. Admission is $5 per person, children 12 years old and younger are admitted for free. Visit kingwoodcenter.org for more information.



Mansfield Art Center’s Holiday Fair - This event, sponsored by Richland Bank, runs through Dec. 29. From the stunning art in the upper and lower galleries to the special gift selections in the gallery shop, fair attendees can enjoy the fine art and fine craft offered from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.



Friday



Dec. 28



Coffee with a Cop - These events are for community members and the Ashland Police Division officers to get to know each other, one-on-one, over a free cup of coffee. There is no set agenda or discussion topic, so if you have any questions, concerns, or simply want to meet the men and women who serve our city, come to Tim Horton’s at 7:30 a.m.



Magic the Gathering - For its first Magic Night at 6 p.m., Masterminds Escape Room and Game give players a chance to meet new people during open play. The $5 game library fee applies, but gets participants access to the rest of the game library.



Steve Brown - Musician Steve Brown will perform piano and vocals from 6-9 p.m. at the Taproom on Main Street.



A Black Box Holiday with Coma Love & The Trio - The group will perform from 7-9 p.m. at the Renaissance Theatre. The doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 and include a drink. All tickets purchased online at mansfieldtickets.com and via phone at (419) 522-2726 are available for pick up at the Renaissance Box Office "Will Call" window prior to the event or during normal business hours. Discounts and promotions are available only by visiting or calling the Renaissance Box Office at 138 Park Ave. West in Mansfield during normal business hours.



Saturday



Dec. 29



Black Light Masquerade Ball - The Cove Eatery and Tavern in Perrysville wlll host the Black Light Masquerade Ball as an end of the year party at 9 p.m. This free show will have a blacklight theme. Wear a masquerade mask and black light reactive clothing. The party will feature performances by A Filthee Sound, Opieus & D-Menace, Scarecrow of the Killa Kingz and Tricksta of No Sounds music.



Sunday



Dec. 30



Just Jazz Live - Enjoy a night of live music in Bromfield's Dining Room at Mohican State Park Lodge as Just Jazz Live will perform during dinner service from 5-8 p.m. Britt Reed and Joel Claypool return as part of the Holiday Week celebration. Visit justjazzlive.com for more information.



Christmas Tours at Oak Hill Cottage - The 34th annual Christmas tours at Oak Hill Cottage in Mansfield will be held from 2-5 p.m. Adults are $5 and children are $1. The last tour starts at 4:30 p.m.



Monday



Dec. 31



Noon Year's Eve Party - Little ones and their parents are welcome to ring in 2019 at a more family-friendly time. Join the Greenwich Library at 11 a.m. for fun, games and all of the New Year's Eve fun. Guests will be counting down to noon with the library’s own New Year's Celebration.



Noon Year's Eve - Come to the Wayne County Public Library to help bring in the New Year, just a little bit early, at 11 a.m. The library will have crafts, games and activities, and finish with a balloon drop at noon. This celebration is for anyone too young or too old to stay up late.



New Year’s Weekend - Ring in the new year at Mohican State Park Lodge, a rustic lodge resort nestled in Mohican Forest, overlooking the scenic Pleasant Hill Lake. The package includes an overnight stay, a welcome gift, New Year's Eve Dinner for two and New Year's Day Brunch. It also includes admission to the New Year's Eve Party in the Ballroom. Plus, New Year's Day bowl games will be shown on the lodge's big screen TV in the upper lobby. For more information, call (419) 938-5411 or visit MohicanStateParkLodge.com.



Tom's Kitchen Table - Local favorite, Tom's Kitchen Table, will play at Uniontown Brewing Company, starting at 7 p.m.



New Year's Eve - The River Room Lounge will host a party with food, favors and music from Rockin' Al the DJ from 9 p.m.–2:30 a.m.



New Year’s Eve - Spend an early New Year’s Eve with Bella Bleus. Gary Puckett and Friends will play a little jazz, a little bluegrass, with some vocals and original songs from 5-9 p.m. Reservations are required. The buffet is $29.95 per person before beverage, tax and gratuity. Call (419) 281-1187.



New Year's Eve Celebration - Spend the evening celebrating the New Year at the IMANI Activity and Event Center with Mansfield's Own Alter Ego. Social hour is from 9-10 p.m. Appetizers will be served between 9-11 p.m. The band will play from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. The caterer will have food available from 11 p.m. -2 a.m. Raffles will be drawn at 1 a.m. Call Natalie at (567) 560-8380 for details.



Devault Ridge At Grace Street VFW - Country music group the DeVault Ridge Band will perform at VFW Post 9943 at 806 Grace St., Mansfield, from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. The concert is open to the public.



Greystone New Year’s Eve Party - Greystone Event Center at 50 Riffel Road. in Wooster will have dancing, casino activities, heavy hors d'oeuvres and an open bar from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Enjoy dessert islands and a champagne toast while watching the ball drop live in New York City. Visit eventbrite.com for tickets.



Tuesday



Jan. 1



First Day Hike - This self-guided hike starts from Mohican State Park’s Nature Center, located in Camp Area A; south of Loudonville off Ohio 3, at 9 a.m. The trail is moderate, and the hike is up to 10 miles.



New Year’s Day Party Bingo - Kick off 2019 with Fairgrounds Bingo from 5-9 p.m. at Richland County Fairgrounds. The doors will open at 5 p.m., and early birds start at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy food, prizes and fun to start the New Year. There will also be a drawing for free bingo passes.



Wednesday



Jan. 2



Sit, Stay, Read! -- Drop into the Ashland Public Library to read a story to registered therapy dog friends, Alina and Maggie, being sure to get in some cuddles. These delightful pups visit every other Wednesday on the main floor of the Ashland Public Library from 3-5 p.m.



LOOKING AHEAD



The Ashland Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center will host a Family Fun Night, with roller skating, bounce houses, laser tag and more on Jan. 4 at 5 p.m. This event is designed to bring families together by providing a safe and fun environment for everyone.



Centering around Olympic Ice Carvings, Loudonville’s Mohican WinterFest offers free family entertainment, from ice carving demos to the Model Train Expo to events at the Loudonville Public Library and Poker Walk, kicking off at 10 a.m. on Jan. 12 and running through Jan. 13.



Join Fin, Feather, Fur Outfitters for the third annual Eat Wild event at the Ashland store location on Jan. 12 at 11 a.m. You can watch deer processing demos, cooking and sausage-making demos, try wild game prepared a variety of ways and get tips from the pros. This is one of the biggest events of the year, so expect a crowd and lots of food. The event is free and open to the public.



