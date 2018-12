This old picture came from Don Gorrell, Loudonville Class of 1941. It's his first grade year, 1929-1930. The teacher is Ella Miller and the students are Helen Lininger, Jean Hunter, Joan, McKaskey, Grace Morris, Helen Polsky, Elnore Mowery, Vera Tomich, Jean Graf, Thelma Roup, Eugene Arnholt, Doyle Arnholt, Billy Raby, Jacque Lingenfelter, Betty Gray, Lucile Speicher, June Yarman, Mary Lou Danner, Kenneth Conrad, Helen Taylor, Elenore Wright, Glen Sellers, Alice Allerding, Ralph Mutchler, Robert Sellers, Billy Bellamy, Delmar Brenneman, Janice Arnholt, James Liston, Bernard Jarvis, Roscoe Swank, Charles McMullen, Grace Merritt, Harry Dessenberg, Etta Rutherford, Eugene Peters, Geraldine Spencer, Dale McGuire, Rudy Parcenter, Grace Butler and Donald Gorrell.