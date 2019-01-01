Dopamine pumps, baked potatoes and a mosquito net on the border

Today I present my predictions for 2019.

But first, a disclaimer: Naturally occurring absurdity might well exceed anything I forecast here. It’s getting more and more difficult to exaggerate events these days.

With that in mind, here are my predictions:

A compromise will end the government shutdown when Donald Trump agrees that a little bit of the border wall can be concrete or steel and the rest can consist of mosquito netting, velvet rope and bead curtains. He will then triumphantly declares that America is safe from migrant caravans.

An online Draft-A-Dead-Guy movement will catch fire and result in Abraham Lincoln, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Thomas Jefferson leading in presidential polls as the election year of 2020 nears. The Supreme Court will rule 5-4 that electing the dead is constitutional because deceased officeholders couldn’t possibly be less effective than the ones currently breathing.

The Robert Mueller investigation will continue throughout 2019 with no end in sight. Nevertheless, expect breathless media reports saying he’s “almost done,” “well into the collating and stapling stage,” and “just waiting for someone to fix the paper jam in the copy machine.”

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will ask liberals to please stop sending her their internal organs in case she needs a transplant.

Stock-market swings will grow so wild that people will buy skyscrapers because A) they can afford them on Monday and B) they might want to jump out of them on Tuesday.

The tech device of the year will be a portable dopamine pump. It will provide the same rush of pleasure that people get from smartphone alerts without the need to respond to inane texts or look at badly lighted photos of someone’s lunch.

Facebook will apologize for its very existence.

Ominous signs of catastrophic climate change will appear: Idaho potatoes come out of the ground already baked; Sherpas scale Mount Everest in windbreakers; Death Valley changes its name to Certain Death Valley. The fossil-fuel industry will continue to say it hasn’t noticed anything unusual.

The state legislature will attempt to ban poor people from public assistance unless they write in cursive, stand their ground when threatened and test themselves hourly for detectable fetal heartbeats that might need protection.

Columbus will be on many lists, including Best Cities with the Least Sunlight per Year, A Dozen Towns That Are Way Bigger Than You Thought, and 20 Cool Places That Keep Getting Mixed Up With Someplace Else.

Ohio State will trademark new football coach Ryan Day’s name and anything close to it, including “have a nice day,” “Days of Our Lives,” and “daylight saving time.” People will have to make a donation to OSU before setting their clocks ahead one hour every March.

