For nearly six years now, The Dispatch has run a biweekly series showcasing a central Ohio resident or group dedicated to giving back.

We call it The Good Life.

The volunteers highlighted in these stories have given hundreds of hours of time to a nonprofit, created an organization to solve a problem or led highly personal efforts to meet a community need.

There's the fourth-grader who collects scrap metal to buy bald America Girl dolls for cancer patients at Nationwide Children's Hospital.

The retired chef who prepares and delivers meals to hospice patients.

And various families who've lost a loved one (pets included) who have created nonprofits in the loved ones' honor.

Today, on Christmas, Life & Arts pauses to revisit a sampling of the inspiring stories and to provide updates on the notable progress that some of them have made since our original coverage.

Pantry expansion



Amber Hudson's passion to help veterans has kept her food pantry growing and resources expanding.

The Navy veteran who once struggled as a single mom to put food on the table founded the community food pantry in 2012 and changed its focus to serving veterans in 2015 when she registered her pantry as a nonprofit, dubbing it M.A.S.H. (Military and Service Heroes).



When The Dispatch featured her efforts in November 2017, the pantry had two locations — one in Grove City and the other at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base. Its monthly budget was about $750.

In July, Hudson opened a third pantry, in Whitehall. A fourth will open in February 2019, in Delaware.

The nonprofit budget now regularly tops $5,000 a month — growth aided earlier this year by a commitment of $1,100 monthly from Mutual of Omaha and increasing donations from area veterans groups. Hudson, 50, works for the organization full time but does not draw a salary.



"We're just now taking off," she said.



After the pantry opens in Delaware, though, Hudson said she plans to focus more on the nonprofit's peer-support groups that meet to help veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental issues.

— Ken Gordon



kgordon@dispatch

More kids in coats

When she retired from her job in property management, Beverly Robinson couldn't have imagined how busy delivering coats to needy children would keep her.

During the first six years of Coats 4 Children, the nonprofit that Robinson was inspired to start in 2006 after a mission trip Mexico, the Powell resident donated a total of about 1,800 coats.

In 2012, shortly before The Dispatch first interviewed Robinson, the Coats 4 Children served 15 schools throughout central Ohio. During the fall just ended, it provided new-with-tags outerwear to nearly 1,400 children in five times as many schools and organizations.

"Our strategy was to shift our focus to the elementary schools and develop strong collaborating relationships through those education systems," Robinson said by email recently. "This has resulted in a consistent upward trajectory culminating in the reaching of a record of 77 community partnerships in 2018."

Robinson, 57, still works with school principals, teachers and staff members to identify needy children but now has them contact a parent about picking up the coat. (When The Dispatch met with her in 2013, she simply dropped off boxes at schools for distribution, but Coats 4 Children now aims to be more direct in its donations by having schools identify students who could most benefit.)

Her organization still has no income requirements, and she has led collection drives through the years for other needed items, including diapers.

Despite her hard work, she said the demand inevitably outweighs the nonprofit's "ability to blanket every Ohio child in need with the warmth of a properly fitted coat."

Still, she takes pride in the work she has accomplished the past few years. Building strong relationships with corporate partners, who offer monetary donations and host coat drives, has allowed her to serve more children.

"Families in need are not exclusive to any certain community, ethnic group or socioeconomic group," she said. "Sometimes people just need a helping hand."

— Allison Ward



award@dispatch.com

Enduring Hope

The number of cancer patients and their families that Kevin Clark and two-time cancer survivor Jane Jacquemin-Clarkhave helped by paying for lodging and meals has grown exponentially each of the past several years.

In 2009, the Clarks bought a 4,600-square-foot house on the Northwest Side and began renovating it, with the goal of moving into one bedroom and welcoming out-of-town patients and families to stay in the other three bedrooms while they received treatment at area hospitals.

They created the nonprofit organization Hope Hollow, and, as the renovation proceeded, they began using donated money to provide free lodging and meals in area hotels and restaurants.

In 2015, the year the house opened for guests, the Clarks paid for 300 nights at hotels. In August of that year, their story appeared in the Dispatch.

That number grew to 500 nights in 2016, then 800 last year, and is likely to be 1,100 by the time this year ends, the couple said. They also have provided thousands of dollars in gasoline cards. Funding has come from both private and corporate donors, and starting in 2016, the Clarks have organized two major fundraising events each year.

"We have never turned down one request," said Jacquemin-Clark, 68, who has survived thyroid and breast cancer. "We've just been blessed on this journey."

The only variation from the original vision, she said, is the hosting aspect. The couple has mostly paid for lodging elsewhere, taking in fewer people in as guests at Hope Hollow, partly because the couple have been so swamped by the organization's growth that they spend much of their evening hours handling paperwork and administrative duties.

They do not have an exact count of overnight guests they have hosted, Kevin Clark said. But he said often, patients will stop at the house and rest between appointments.

They have hired a part-time employee and hope to hire a full-timer soon.

— Ken Gordon

kgordon@dispatch.com

More Souper Heroes

Six years after cooking up a Crock-Pot of Portuguese fish stew, hauling it to Woodlands Tavern near Grandview Heights and exchanging bowls for charitable donations to local hunger-prevention agencies, the founder of Souper Heroes (formerly Soup & Bread) has passed on her ladle.

When The Dispatch wrote about her organization in February 2015, Keels was hosting every event, which involved wrangling locals to make between 10 and 16 various soups and stews.

As the demand for her hosting efforts heated up, the Bexley resident realized that she couldn't meet the demand.

"It was obvious to me it was growing beyond what I can handle," she said. "I’m a full-time working mom of three kids — so Souper Heroes is the side hustle that got out of control, in a good way."

So she decided to teach other people how to host the gatherings.

Keels created a Souper Heroes starter kit — free to download at www.souperheroes.org — with all the information needed to organize a soup party.

About 30 people have downloaded kits, she said, including several from out of state.

Watching others face the learning curves she did early in Souper Heroes' history has been more nerve-wracking than running meetups on her own, she said, but she knows the growing pains foretell good things to come

(By 2015, the nonprofit raised more than $10,000; today, she estimates Souper Heroes has raised more than 35,000.)

"I really want to help people who want to step out to do this," said Keels, 45. "I want to encourage them and let them know the rewards on the other end.

"But you have to let them walk through it on their own in some ways, too."



— Julia Oller



joller@dispatch.com

