Jan. 10: Moreland Historical Society, 7 p.m., Moreland Church of God. Brief meeting followed by Rusty Baker discussing his restoration work in the church, plus other project. Time for Q&A. Parking across street at Moreland United Methodist Church.



Jan. 10: Wayne/Holmes Artists Exhibition Reception, 6-8 p.m., Wayne Center for the Arts, Wooster.



Jan. 10-Feb. 4: Wayne/Holmes Artists' Exhibition, Looney and Gault Galleries, Wayne Center for the Arts, Wooster. Juried exhibit featuring artists from Wayne and Holmes counties. Nearly 60 pieces of artwork will fill the galleries; Free.



Jan. 11: Pop! Goes art: Bubble creations, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Main Library, Children’s Dept., 220 W. Liberty St., Wooster. Create unique art works using bubbles. Use bubble wrap, soap bubbles and wands to paint colorful creations. Registration for ages 4-7. Information and registration: 330-262-0916.



Jan. 11: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Dan Austen; cuer Kristy Lake. Cookie night. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



Jan. 12: Buckeye Agricultural Museum, open 10 a.m,.-2 p.m.; Museum is across from the Wayne County Fairgrounds, Wooster.



Jan. 15: Aultman Orrville Hospital BP check and more, 2-4 p.m., Dalton Branch Library, 127 S. Church St. Free BP checks, BMI and body fat measurements. No registration — drop in to have any of the screenings. Information: 330.-828-8486.



Jan. 15: Wayne County Civil War Roundtable Program, free and open to the public, Wayne County Public Library, Wooster, 6:30 p.m. John Burke of Medina portraying Lt. Frederick Phisterer, the only soldier from Medina County to be awarded the Medal of Honor. He fought Indians in the West and was at Harpers Ferry during the John Brown incident; during the Civil War, he fought in battles in Kentucky and Tennessee. At the Battle of Stones River in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Phisterer earned a citation for bravery that led to his receiving the Medal of Honor. During that battle over 13,00 (about one-third) of the Army of Ohio were casualties. The Confederates lost almost 12,000 men that were irreplaceable and were forced to retreat and ultimately surrender Tennessee and Kentucky to the Union.



Jan. 15: Photo presentation by David Lehman of trip to Cuba, 2:30 p.m., OrrVilla Retirement Community Maple Terrace, 333 E. Sassafras St.; free, open to public.



Jan. 18: Music on Market, Wooster United Methodist Church, 243 N. Market St., 7 p.m. Pianist Jooyoung Kim. Free.



Jan. 18: Winnie-the-Pooh Storytime, 4-5 p.m., Wooster Main Library, Children’s Dept., 220 W. Liberty St. Families come for an adventure in the Hundred Acre Wood for Winnie-the-Pooh Day! Sing songs, listen to stories and make some Tigger-ific crafts to take home. Registration required. Registration and information: 330-262-0916.



Jan. 19: A Day at Hogwarts, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut St., Wooster. Explore the world of Hogwarts, inspired by the Harry Potter book series, and experience the magic of art. Registration for ages 7 and up at www.wayneartscenter.org, or call 330-264-2787. Cost: $75 members, $90 non-members.



Jan. 18: Apple Creek Promenaders Hi/Lo Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Kidron Community Center. Caller Dan Austen, cuer Amy Riehl. For information, 330-201-6202.



Jan. 19: Bullet Journalists, 1-2 p.m., Wooster Main Library, 220 W. Liberty St. Whether you’ve always wanted to start a Bullet Journal or want some new ideas for yours, this group is for you. Take your own journal and writing instruments — we’ll give you time to be creative and share ideas. Teens and adults; Meeting Room 2.



Jan. 19: Shreve and Wooster Dairies, special presentation, 1 p.m., Ken Miller Museum, 7920 Shreve Road. Fred Donley of Wooster, a collector of many different categories, will speak about Shreve and Wooster dairies bottles. The public is welcome and admission is free. Parking is in the rear of the Ken Miller Museum and enter into door No. 9. Hosts: County Line Historical Society of Wayne/Holmes.



Jan. 19: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Bill Meese, cuer Phyllis Burdette. For information, 330-264-2725.



Jan. 19-Feb. 24: "Scary Toys, Beasts, Bugs & Jugs," painting and pottery exhibition in the upper gallery of Mansfield Art Center, 700 Marion Ave, Mansfield 44906. Free. 419-756-1700.



Jan. 21: Miyashita Family of Orrville concert featuring piano and flute, 2:30 p.m., OrrVilla Retirement Community Maple Terrace, 333 E. Sassafras St.; free, open to public.



Jan. 22: 3D Print Snow Globes, 4-5 p.m., Shreve Branch Library, 189 W. McConkey St. Create your own winter wonderland in a snow globe with 3D printed figures. Registration for ages 9 and up, required: 330-567-2219.



Jan. 24-27: Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged), Greystone Hall, 103 S. High St., Akron; Thursday-Saturday, 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m. All 37 plays in 97 minutes. An irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard’s plays, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] follows three madcap men in tights, as they weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories and Tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. Featuring Geoff Knox, Scott Shriner, Ryan Zarecki. www.ohioshakespeare.com or 1-888-71-TICKETS (opt. 1). Preferred Seating $33; Standard Seating $28; Gallery Seating $20. Students (Valid ID or under 18) can receive a $5 discount.



Jan. 25: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Dick Mackey; cuer Amy Riehl. Football jersey night. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



Jan. 26: English Country Dance, 7-9 p.m., Valley College Grange, 2411 Shreve Road, Wooster (state Routes 3 and 226). Susan English providing instruction and prompting. Acoustic music by Fourpence. No partner necessary; will change partners. Comfortable clothing and clean shoes. Suggested donation $6; students $5; family $20.



Jan. 26: Ashland Symphony Orchestra, Music of Star Wars, 7:30 p.m., Robert M. & Janet L. Archer Auditorium. Preconcert activities in Archer Lobby an hour before show. Tickets $24 for adults, $21 for seniors, and $5 for children/students. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit www.ashlandsymphony.org or call Martha Buckner, executive director, at 419-289-5115.



Jan. 26: Camera Fundamentals, Part I, 9:30 a.m., The Wilderness Center, 9877 Alabama Ave. SW, Wilmot, presented by local photographer Paul Keske. (Part 2 will be Feb. 23.) Do you have a camera that just sits on the shelf because it’s "too complicated"? Or do you use your camera but you just aren’t able to capture the photos you’d like? Grab your camera (and the manual) and join the TWC Nature Photo Club. Keske will help you understand your camera’s exposure modes; learn the practical side of using Aperture Priority, Shutter Priority and the Manual Mode and the why’s behind choosing one over another — explore both the technical and the artistic reasons to choose an exposure mode. Free, open to public, more information at www.twcnpc.com.



Jan. 27: Hey Mavis — Songs of the Ohio and Erie Canals, 2 p.m., Wayne County Historical Society Schoolhouse, 546 E. Bowman St., Wooster. $10 members, $14 non-members. Call the Historical Society for tickets at 330-264-8856 or tickets for sale at Local Roots.



Jan. 30: Ken and Judy Gable photos and stories of bike and barge trip from Bruges, Belgium to Amsterdam, 7 p.m., OrrVilla Retirement Community Maple Terrace, 333 E. Sassafras St.; free, open to public.