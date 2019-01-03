To submit an event to the Out and About calendar, send the information to: living@the-daily-record.com. Be sure to include dates, times, cost (if any), where and a description of the event.



Jan. 5: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Dick Mackey, cuer Phyllis Burdette. For information, 330-264-2725.



Jan. 5: Contra Dance, 7-10 p.m., Valley College Grange, 2411 Shreve Road, Wooster (state Routes 3 and 226). Beginning and advanced instruction at 7 p.m. Celtic music by Pocketful O’Gimmick. Susan English calling longways sets and fun mixers; no partner or experience necessary. Suggested donation $6; students $5; family $20.



Jan. 5: Introduction to Bullet Journals, 12:30-2 p.m., Rittman Branch Library, 49 W. Ohio Ave. Encourage good habits for a healthy body and mind. Get organized for mental and physical health. Find out what bullet journaling is all about using the analog organizational system created by Ryder Carroll. For adults; Registration required. Registration and information: 330-925-2761.



Jan. 6: Quercus Alba Hike, 2 p.m., with Friends of Wooster Memorial Park. With the opening of the Kenwood property on Silver Road there is a new and more gentle approach (less steep) to access Rathburn Run's ravine. Meet at the Kenwood parking area to hike the Quercus Alba Trail down to the Run and perhaps around. Come prepared for the weather and hike with a guide from the Friends of Wooster Memorial Park. All children must be accompanied by an adult.



Jan. 8: Crafting for a Cause: New Life for Old Bags, 10 a.m., Wooster Main Library, 220 W. Liberty St. Come join in as we convert plastic bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. Can’t crochet? You can help us turn plastic bags into plarn (plastic yarn). We’ll show you how. Meeting Room 2. Information: 330-262-0916.



Jan. 11: Pop! Goes art: Bubble creations, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Main Library, Children’s Dept., 220 W. Liberty St., Wooster. Create unique art works using bubbles. Use bubble wrap, soap bubbles and wands to paint colorful creations. Registration for ages 4-7. Information and registration: 330-262-0916.



Jan. 11: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Dan Austen; cuer Kristy Lake. Cookie night. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



Jan. 15: Aultman Orrville Hospital BP check and more, 2-4 p.m., Dalton Branch Library, 127 S. Church St. Free BP checks, BMI and body fat measurements. No registration — drop in to have any of the screenings. Information: 330.-828-8486.



Jan. 15: Wayne County Civil War Roundtable Program, free and open to the public, Wayne County Public Library, Wooster, 6:30 p.m. John Burke of Medina portraying Lt. Frederick Phisterer, the only soldier from Medina County to be awarded the Medal of Honor. He fought Indians in the West and was at Harpers Ferry during the John Brown incident; during the Civil War, he fought in battles in Kentucky and Tennessee. At the Battle of Stones River in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Phisterer earned a citation for bravery that led to his receiving the Medal of Honor. During that battle over 13,00 (about one-third) of the Army of Ohio were casualties. The Confederates lost almost 12,000 men that were irreplaceable and were forced to retreat and ultimately surrender Tennessee and Kentucky to the Union.



Jan. 18: Music on Market, Wooster United Methodist Church, 243 N. Market St., 7 p.m. Pianist Jooyoung Kim. Free.



Jan. 19: Shreve and Wooster Dairies, special presentation, 1 p.m., Ken Miller Museum, 7920 Shreve Road. Fred Donley of Wooster, a collector of many different categories, will speak about Shreve and Wooster dairies bottles. The public is welcome and admission is free. Parking is in the rear of the Ken Miller Museum and enter into door No. 9. Hosts: County Line Historical Society of Wayne/Holmes.



Jan. 19: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Bill Meese, cuer Phyllis Burdette. For information, 330-264-2725.



Jan. 19-Feb. 24: "Scary Toys, Beasts, Bugs & Jugs," painting and pottery exhibition in the upper gallery of Mansfield Art Center, 700 Marion Ave, Mansfield 44906. Free. 419-756-1700.



Jan. 25: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Dick Mackey; cuer Amy Riehl. Football jersey night. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



Jan. 26: English Country Dance, 7-9 p.m., Valley College Grange, 2411 Shreve Road, Wooster (state Routes 3 and 226). Susan English providing instruction and prompting. Acoustic music by Fourpence. No partner necessary; will change partners. Comfortable clothing and clean shoes. Suggested donation $6; students $5; family $20.



Jan. 26: Ashland Symphony Orchestra, Music of Star Wars, 7:30 p.m., Robert M. & Janet L. Archer Auditorium. Preconcert activities in Archer Lobby an hour before show. Tickets $24 for adults, $21 for seniors, and $5 for children/students. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit www.ashlandsymphony.org or call Martha Buckner, executive director, at 419-289-5115.



Feb. 2: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Ed Pabst, cuer Amy Riehl. For information, 330-264-2725.



Feb. 2: Contra Dance, 7-10 p.m., Valley College Grange, 2411 Shreve Road, Wooster (state Routes 3 and 226). Beginning and advanced instruction at 7 p.m. Celtic music by Pocketful O’Gimmick. Susan English calling longways sets and fun mixers; no partner or experience necessary. Suggested donation $6; students $5; family $20.



Feb. 2: Together Again Tour with Ernie Haase, Signature Sound, Scott Fowler and Legacy Five, Fisher Auditorium, campus of OARDC, Wooster (1680 Madison Ave.) Tickets exclusively through Gospel Bookstore, P.O. Box 320, Berlin 44610 or by calling 330-893-2523.



Feb. 3: Wooster Chamber Music Series, 3 p.m., Talich Quartet, Gault Recital Hall in Scheide Music Center, College of Wooster Campus, 525 E. University St. Tickets available at the door or by calling College of Wooster Bookstore 330 263-2421.



Feb. 8: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller John Ramsey; cuer Chuck Berry. Chocolate night. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



Feb. 9: Wayne County Rural Youth square dance, 7-10 p.m. with lessons at 6:45 p.m. Smithville High School cafeteria. Public welcome.



Feb. 10: Winter Hike, 2 p.m. Wooster Memorial Park. Come prepared for the weather and enjoy the best of the winter in the park. Meet at the Education Parking area to join a guide from the Friends of Wooster Memorial Park. All children must be accompanied by the hike.



Feb. 16: Gnat Boxer Student Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. "A Chocoholic’s Night. Caller Dick Mackey, cuer Phyllis Burdette. For information, 330-264-2725.



Feb. 20: Music on Market, Wooster United Methodist Church, 243 N. Market St., 7 p.m., The Ball Brothers. Spreading the gospel with a mix of musical styles, melted together by tight, four-part harmony. Free.