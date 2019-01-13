Jillian Marty owns Lavish Brows LLC in Wooster. Her business has been up and running since November 2017. She is located inside of Health Point on Friendsville Road, within the offices of Comprehensive Internal Medicine and Skin Care Solutions at 3727 Friendsville Road, Suite 2. Marty previously worked on the medical side with comprehensive Internal Medicine for six years and then branched out on her own to open this business. Lavish Brows offers professional microblading, which is placement of semi-permanent pigment to create all natural looking eyebrows. A perfect client for microblading is anyone who would like to have better shape, replace eyebrows that were lost during a medical condition such as thyroid issues or chemotherapy, and anyone who has naturally lost hair with age. Marty, who has an art background, also is a national trainer and distributor of the laser-free product Pigment Off. This method removes permanent makeup, microblading and tattoos. Every color, age and size of pigment is a candidate for treatment. This method removes ink from the body while other methods often push the ink further into the body. For more information about the business, call 330-465-5356 or visit www.Lavishbrowswooster.com.