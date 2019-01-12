Jason Nowakowski of Centerra Co-op of Ashland received the Ohio AgriBusiness Association’s 2019 Excellence in Safety & Stewardship award.



The Excellence in Safety & Stewardship Award is presented to an individual who demonstrates safety and stewardship in day-to-day activities and interactions with customers, encouraging others to put safety first and be good stewards of equipment and land.



Nowakowski, safety and risk manager for Centerra Co-op, directs safety and environmental duties to reduce injuries and accidents for Centerra’s 35 branch locations. By involving employees from all areas of the company, he works to improve the overall culture of safety through collaborative, innovative solutions.



"Jason takes it to the personal level of involving employees in the safety committees," said Jean Bratton, CEO of Centerra Co-op, in a news release. "We have a lot of branches with very hands-on creative people and Jason will go to them with a problem. And when they challenge him back, he listens to them too and he responds."



Award recipients will be recognized at the 2019 OABA Industry Conference on Jan. 31. Winners will be recognized with a plaque and $1,000 cash award, sponsored by ABIS/J.H. Ward Agency and The Elliott Group.



OABA has a distinguished history of serving the agricultural industry and its members through advocacy, policy leadership and educational programs. The Industry Excellence Awards honor excellence, professionalism and achievement among OABA member companies and their employees, and thereby encourage that same excellence in others.



"We are extremely proud of these three individuals," said Chris Henney, OABA president and CEO. "They represent the best qualities desired in our industry and set a shining example for their peers to aspire to achieve."