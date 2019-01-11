City of Ashland



917 Valley Drive, Ashland; Marvin A. Neubig, Jr. to RCPP Ventures, LLC; $56,001.00.



615 Heltman Ave., Ashland; The Bank of New York Mellon to Big Biz Properties, LLC; $57,748.95.



202 Samaritan Ave., Ashland; Martin William Pommerenke III (trustee) to Christopher Schwan and Michelle L. Schwan; $130,000.



Green Township



435 N. Mount Vernon Ave., Loudonville; Angela Thomas and Karen E. Lykins to Nicholas D. Blubaugh; $58,000.



Hanover Township



1096 Township Road 2916, Loudonville; Scott Shremshock and Gloria Shremshock to Kevin L. Oliver, Jr.; $5,200.



Jackson Township



6025 Birch Lane, Lot 25, Cinnamon Lake; Eugene Sharpey to Darnell Hatten and Dandy Hatten; 0.38 acres; $2,900.



3320 Acuminata Drive, West Salem; Sean M. Miller to William Thomas Youngpeter and Jill Rose Youngpeter; $120,000.



Lake Township



50 acres Lake Township; Drew G, Shaarda (trustee) to Floyd D. Spreng Jr. and Patricia J. Spreng; $200,000.



Loudonville



327 S. Wood St., Loudonville; Beverly Badger and Judy A. Koppert to Thomas E. Weaver and Erin M. Weaver; $100,000.



Milton Township



1665 Township Road 1153, Ashland; Kamenik Real Estate, LLC to Samuel Drew Kamenik and Morgan Renae Kamenik; 30.945 acres; $275,000.



1176 Township Road 1656, Ashland; Kamenik Real Estate, LLC to Richard S. Kamenik; 22.718 acres; $231,000.



Mohican Township



2121 Ohio 179, Jeromesville; Benton L. Helbert to Jeanie H. Helbert to Jonathan D. Horst; 5.002 acres; $165,000.



359 Ohio 95, Loudonville; Kevin S. Hyatt and Brandi L. Hyatt to Larry A. Hatfield Jr. and Jennifer L. Hatfield; 5.0 acres; $205,000.



Perry Township



1593 Township Road 65, Jeromeville; Gene P. Ickes (trustee) to James D. Veigl and Debra K. Veigl; 2.0 acres; $92,000.



Ruggles Township



148 Township Road 1281, New London; Ryan A. Born and Callie E. Born to Richard M. Steffen and Rebecca D. Steffen; 6.0 acres; $93,500.



Vermillion Township



1871 County Road 655, Ashland; Sergio Ghaffari and Holly E. Curry to Gregory A. Datkuliak; 2.0 acres; $60,000.