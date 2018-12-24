Cal Hans Ford in Loudonville was recognized by Ford Motor Co. with the Highest Combined Customer Satisfaction Score with its zone of 48 local dealers.



The index was measured over the last rolling three months.



The sales department earned a 99.48 percent sales experience rating from customer satisfaction returned surveys.



The service department was rated at 98.48 percent for service satisfaction.



With a combined score of 98.98 percent, the dealership ranked second overall nationwide grouped with 93 liked-sized dealers.



Dealer principal Linda Hans and general manager Kevin Hans credit their employees’ efforts and hard work for this achievement.



The Ford Commitment Program requires all key personnel to be fully certified with ongoing training and education, as well as exceptional customer satisfaction and ratings.