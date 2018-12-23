You may have heard the term "big data" thrown around before, especially in relationship to tech companies. Google works with big data. Facebook mines big data. Amazon analyzes big data. What is big data and why does it matter?



As the name suggests, big data involves lots and lots of data. As in millions if not billions of pieces of data. It may be structured data, with clearly defined dates, names and other fields in a format that is similar to a spreadsheet. It can also be (and more often the case) unstructured such as images, documents or chunks of text. This data includes pretty much every bit and byte that can be captured and stored.



Being able to capture data is in itself a challenge. Organizations need ways of gathering data. Facebook does it by providing a service to connect people together. Google has computer programs that go out on the web and gather information found on web pages. Many businesses try to gather as much data on their customers as possible by setting up loyalty programs, surveys and saving transaction data at points of sale. There are also a whole host of possibilities for collecting internal data. When do employees check in? What is the output of the plant? What trucks were dispatched when? And the list goes on.



Each one of those pieces of information need to be collected and in many cases it isn’t automatic. Electronic transactions with credit cards has helped but still if you are interested in information that exists in the "real" world, you need business processes in place to record that data.



However, big data is much more than lots of data. It is the making sense out of it and developing useful and actionable insights. Amazon uses big data to predict in what products you might be interested. This is a complex function of millions of variables. How frequently do people buy toothpaste? How are products related, such as if you buy a new phone you may be interested in buying a phone charger that goes with it. What time of year is it? Where do you live? Do the products you buy suggest you have children or pets? Etc., etc., etc.



This is where artificial intelligences starts to play in with big data. You give a program several million data points and tell it "find the patterns." This process can be really, really complex. Data often has multiple dimensions. One piece of data may have multiple people, multiple locations, and multiple times, like a bus route. Now, each one of those people, locations, and times has its own dimensions and its own relationships. With all of that you have to figure out what the correlations truly are. For example, on our bus route between stops 1 and 2 it took 10 minutes in the morning but 15 minutes in the afternoon. Is that because of typical traffic patterns? Or maybe it is because there was a special event? Maybe a different driver? More passengers? Here we are back at having lots and lots of information for comparing two very similar events. Multiply that by a few million and now you have data to work with.



So what is the point of all this data? The information that you gather out of all this data needs to be actionable. In our bus route example, understanding why the two stops took different amounts of time could lead to reduced traffic congestion, better deployment of resources, reduced costs, better employee support, higher customer satisfaction, just to name a few. If you had dozens of buses making hundreds of stops every day, those differences could add up. That is the opportunity and challenge of big data.



Brian Boyer is the managing partner of Web Pyro (http://?www.webpyro.com) located in Wooster.